Nothing to do for Mercedes, even the second complaint was rejected by the race commissioners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, thus delivering the world Drivers’ title to Max Verstappen (pending further possible complaints from Mercedes).

The commissioners, after listening to three members of Mercedes and Red Bull – respectively Ron Meadows, Andrew Shovlin for the Brackley team and Jonathan Wheatley, Christian Horner and Adrien Newey for the Milton Keynes team – deemed the Mercedes protest admissible.

After having heard the parties involved, the commissioners have established that article 15.3 of the FIA ​​international regulations allows the clerk of the course to control the use of the Safety Car. this means that this also includes the moment of his return to the pits.

That if even article 48.12 (this states: “… any car that has been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars in the leading lap and the Safety Car and once the last car has passed the leader, the Safety Car will return to the pits on the next lap “) may not have been fully applied, in relation to the return to the pits of the Safety Car in the following lap the splitting of the drivers dubbed by the leader, however article 48.13 prevails, therefore the Safety Cr can re-enter once the message “The Safety Car re-enters this lap”, the safety car can do so.

Despite Mercedes’ requests, which asked to change the ranking to reflect the positions of the same at the end of the penultimate lap, the commissioners considered this a retroactive shortening of the race, therefore not appropriate. for this the request was rejected.

The stewards also recalled that competitors have the right to appeal to certain decisions of the stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA ​​Disciplinary Regulations, within the applicable time limits.

Although the commissioners have rejected the appeal Mercedes, this, as said by the same college of commissioners, will still be able to appeal. At the moment, however, Max Verstappen is confirmed as world champion, as well as the final classification of the last event of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship.