Domenicali's condolences

There death of Gil de Ferranwhich took place yesterday in Florida and the news of which reached Europe in the early morning of today, has – predictably – shaken the world of Formula 1. The former Brazilian driver was linked to the McLaren teamwith whom he collaborated as a consultant, and was present in the paddock last November 26th, on the occasion of the last round of the Circus season, in Abu Dhabi.

The tragedy also deeply affected F1's number one, Stefano Domenicaliwho expressed his feeling of profound sadness through an official note published on social channels: “I am shocked and deeply saddened from the news of the loss of Gil de Ferran. He was an incredible person and a true champion – declared the Imola manager – and we will all miss him. Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time“.

Stefano Domenicali: “I am very shocked and deeply saddened by the news that we have lost Gil de Ferran. He was an incredible person and a true champion, and we will all miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.” pic.twitter.com/pCfuTdpxG8 — F1 Media (@F1Media) December 30, 2023

One of the nicest guys I ever met. He made me laugh. He got it. Jesus, Gil, you left too soon. My sincere condolences to his lovely family and all who knew him (there are many, many, many) and all at McLaren. He was a fighter and a winner. Big loss. #f1 #Indy #McLaren #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/boV3laminZ — Damon Hill (@HillF1) December 30, 2023

Piastri, Hill, Ericsson: so many messages of affection

The death of the two-time IndyCar champion and winner of one edition of the Indianapolis 500 has also touched many drivers and former drivers, on both sides of the pond. The talented McLaren rookie, Oscar Piastriposted a message on Twitter/X in which he recalls the “nice to have met Gil during this year”. Marcus Ericssonwinner of the 2022 Indy 500, wrote: “I am shocked and sad to read this news. A legend of our sport. He left too soon. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Rest in peace“.

Among the most touching messages there is certainly that of the 1996 Formula 1 world champion, Damon Hill: “He was one of the nicest guys I ever met. He made me laugh. He could do it. Gil, you left too soon. My most sincere condolences to his beautiful family, to all those who knew him (and there are many, many) and to all the employees of McLaren. He was a fighter and a winner. His loss is a great loss.”.