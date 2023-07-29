Spa, Friday night. The echo of the sporting results has faded, the guests and the (few) VIPs have left the track and only insiders meet in the team hospitality areas. It’s the traditional moment of the day for comments, and it’s not what we saw on the track that counts, but the earthquake in the Alpine house.

Otmar Szafnauer, Pat Fry and Alan Permane are three figures who have been present in the Formula 1 scenario for decades and the news of their dismissal took us by surprise. There are different opinions, but what surprised the paddock the most was the timing of the announcement. Why communicate such news a few minutes before the start of a qualifying session?

Otmar Szafnauer, former Team Principal Alpine F1 Team Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer and Permane were (and will remain) on the track at Spa, and obviously found themselves exposed to an unpleasant media attention. Szafnauer had taken part in the Formula 1 Commission meeting held in the morning, representing Alpine in delicate discussions with a view to the future (among all, the thorny issue linked to the performance of the power unit launched by the French team) but immediately afterwards he was exempted from the press conference of the team principals in extremis, since it was held after the announcement of his removal from the team. Seen from the outside, this story leads to only one conclusion, namely that the Alpine leaders have sought maximum visibility.

If the announcement had been formalized next week, with Formula 1 on its summer break, the echo would have been much smaller, and it would have avoided the embarrassments of Spa, where two people ousted from the team have to end the weekend in their respective roles (l The only absentee is Pat Fry who has already agreed with Williams).

Pat Fry, Chief Technical Officer of Alpine F1 Team, will move to Williams Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

It cannot be excluded that Paris wants to draw attention to one of the most massive restructurings seen in recent years, which in the last month also saw the departure of the CEO of the Alpine brand, Laurent Rossi, and the arrival of Philippe Krief together with the promotion of Bruno Famin. Last year Marcin Budkowski and Alain Prost packed their bags together with two of the three drivers in the Formula 1 programme, Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri.

Under the leadership of the CEO of the Renault Group, Luca De Meo, plans had been put on the table that were not respected. It is clear that Alpine is not getting the desired results, but it is equally true that Szafnauer was kicked out of the team eighteen months after his arrival, a time that did not allow him to leave his mark. It cannot be ruled out that the growth shown by Aston Martin, and in the last few races by McLaren, has created a lot of discontent, since it was exactly what the leaders in Paris expected from Alpine. The first signs had arrived on the weekend in Miami, when the then managing director Rossi had judged the management of the team as “amateurish”.

The reaction was in line with what is often seen in large companies, which is a sequence of cuts at the top of the team destined to upset his plans. All against the line of continuity according to which a cycle in Formula 1 must be at least three years to be judged.

Alpine’s future is currently a big question mark, cutting off “heads” is quite simple, doing it in the spotlight also sends a message of great determination. However, rebuilding is quite another thing, especially if the ambitions are to put together a winning team.