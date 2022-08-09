The Alpine-Piastri dispute will end in court. The French newspaper L’Equipe wrote today, reporting the thoughts of the French team principal, Otmar Szafnauer. “We are more than 90% sure of going to the High Court: that’s what we will do”. The reference is to the High Court of Justice of London, competent for the territory (the team is based in Enstone, Great Britain). The case was born when, after the divorce from Fernando Alonso, who will race with Aston Martin next year, Alpine “promoted” the Australian talent, who won the Formula 2 title last year, from test driver to owner. . An unusual announcement because in the press release there were no words from the pilot. Shortly after, the mystery was revealed by a tweet in which Piastri himself, who is assisted by Mark Webber, claimed that he would not race with the Alpine next year. The Australian aims to replace compatriot Daniel Ricciardo whom McLaren would like to celebrate despite the fact that he has a heavy contract until the end of next season. But, in fact, for the French he cannot do it as he is linked to Alpine