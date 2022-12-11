Pierre Gasly had already discovered the A522 in the Abu Dhabi tests, where the Frenchman had finished the day with the fourth fastest time behind the three Ferrari drivers (Robert Shwartzam had joined the two officers), but the transalpine driver was today in the team headquarters in Enstone together with teammate, Esteban Ocon for a first contact with the new team.

Pierre Gasly debuting on the Alpine A522 in the Abu Dhabi tests Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Gasly is coming out of a very difficult season with AlphaTauri and can’t wait to integrate into the structure with a high transalpine matrix which deservedly took fourth place in the Constructors’ championship ahead of McLaren.

The team managed by Otmar Szafnauer has important ambitions for the 2023 season, given that the goal of starting to approach the three top teams to attempt the climb towards the top positions.

Pierre finds a compatriot as a teammate: Alpine has decided to focus on two French drivers to overcome the setback suffered by Oscar Piastri, the Australian jewel who trained in the Alpine Academy and who preferred to run away to McLaren from the moment Szafnauer didn’t seem able to guarantee him a starting place after a year of apprenticeship as third driver.

Piere Gasly and Esteban Ocon at Enstone in the Alpine factory Photo by: Alpine

Gasly reunites with Esteban Ocon although the couple has never shown a great feeling, given that deep disagreements that had already arisen at the time of karting had divided the two families.

Otmar Szafnaure has summoned the two drivers to headquarters despite the public holiday: the team principal’s hope is to start in 2023 a less testing season than the one just ended, in which the outgoing Fernando Alonso and Ocon have not missed an opportunity to play the ball reason more than a date, bringing to the fore a rivalry that has split the team.

Pierre wants to cancel a disappointing championship with the AT03 and has a good opportunity to relaunch himself by joining a team of an official manufacturer. And that’s no small thing…