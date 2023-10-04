Pierre Gasly was angry after the Suzuka race when on the last lap he was told to slow down and let teammate Esteban Ocon pass, who took ninth place.

Alpine had made the request because it had previously swapped the order of its drivers in a bid to see if Gasly could catch Fernando Alonso, who was ahead of them in the standings.

The Frenchman was furious at the last minute change of position, believing the situation was unnecessary and had not been mentioned previously.

Interim team principal Bruno Famin completed a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident and admitted that the pit wall could have done a better job of clarifying things. However, he remains convinced of the decisions made that day, because the goal is always to help the team as a whole.

“Our priority, first of all, is to get as many points as possible in each race weekend – declared Famin ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix – We saw the opportunity for Pierre, with fresher tyres, to try to fight for eighth place. We had to try.”

“Our communication with him may not have been optimal and in the future we will ensure that it is. Both drivers are clearly motivated to succeed and maximize team results and I am happy that this is the case.”

Gasly is now more philosophical about what happened, having discussed it with the team after the race: “Sometimes emotions spill over and, obviously, as a driver I want to push hard and get the best result possible. I was definitely frustrated after the race, but as a team we were able to put the strategy into practice as best we could. The most important thing is to maximize the team’s overall result each weekend.”

Objective: improve qualifications

In Japan, Alpine found itself fighting for lower positions in the standings as Gasly and Esteban Ocon were eliminated in Q2.

The team believes it needs to focus more on improving single-lap pace if it wants to capitalize on the competitiveness it believes the A523 has.

Gasly said: “Despite having achieved a good result, we also did not make the most of our single lap pace on Saturday and this took us out of Q2. It is an aspect we need to work on, because we need to benefit from a good starting position best to have the best chance on Sunday.”

Famin added: “We recovered both cars’ exit from Q2 on Saturday and converted difficult starting positions into double points. Esteban was involved in a melee at the start, which often happens when starting from the middle of the grid.” .

“Although I did a good job to get back into the points, we need to do a better job and try to have both cars in Q3 to be better positioned on the grid and avoid these types of incidents.”