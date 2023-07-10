Overtaken by Aston Martin Racing since the start of the season, overtaken by McLaren after the British Grand Prix held last weekend at the Silverstone track. In short, for Alpine it rains in the wet.

Laurent Rossi, managing director of the French brand, had already made his voice heard at the beginning of the season with harsh, direct words, with no possibility of misunderstanding by anyone. And the team, after a few races, had responded by improving and even taking a podium with Esteban Ocon.

But the efforts made so far have not been enough. Aston Martin light years away, in the course of the last few hours the unexpected and peremptory overtaking by McLaren arrived, exponentially improved thanks to the innovations introduced by two races in this part and enhanced by the medium and high speed curves.

A punch in the stomach, the umpteenth of the season, for a team that started with the ambition of getting closer to the three top teams and which, however, is now even in sixth place in the Constructors’ World Championship.

Otmar Szafnauer, Alpine team principal, however, did not want to make drama. The team continues to work to bring race-by-race updates. These are expected in the next two outings which will be held in Budapest and Spa-Francorchamps.

“Last year the situation we found ourselves in wasn’t much different, apart from the fact that Aston Martin was far behind everyone else. We were closer to Mercedes and Ferrari and kept the same relative difference with Red Bull “But Aston overtook us and overtook others too. If you look at the Constructors’ standings we’re in sixth place and it’s not where we would like to be. So we need to start scoring points.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I think McLaren has done very well in the last two races. They are much more competitive than in the first races. And they are surprisingly so. I think it is a combination of things, you have to ask them. I think they will tell you just that” .

“Our updates worked this year and there’s another one coming before the break. So I hope that helps, because the relative competitiveness swing does this kind of thing. It’s time for the next race.”

The most eagerly awaited component at Alpine is the new fund, which will make its debut on the A523s of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly at the Belgian Grand Prix. But it will only be the last new piece in a series that will have to help the two French drivers fight for better positions and return at least to the Top 5 of the Constructors’ standings.

“We will certainly have news and improvements for the Hungarian Grand Prix as well, but they won’t be so big. But then, at Spa-Francorchamps, we’ll bring a new fund. So, putting all these elements together, which are in any case connected. I think that we should be fine.”

“From the point of view of the budget cap, we have room. But we will have to decide how much compromise there is between the 2024 car and this year’s car. It will be a strategic choice. And this will have to be a strategic decision on what to continue to do. But to this day most of our efforts are still directed towards this year’s car, not next year,” concluded Szafnauer.