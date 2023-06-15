The Alpine arrived in Canada with two front wing configurations: the lower one on the rake is medium-load, while the upper one is more unloaded.
Tomorrow the drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will do some comparative tests with the A523 to understand on which solution it will be worth continuing the weekend in Montreal.
The lighter wing is easily recognizable because …Continue reading
#Alpine #mediumlow #downforce #front #wings
Drama at La Noria! The signings of Matheus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre with Cruz Azul fall
They say that anything can happen in the transfer market. It seemed that Blue Cross had arranged the hiring of...
Leave a Reply