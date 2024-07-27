Just like twelve months ago, the Spa weekend once again represents a turning point for Alpine. A year ago, Otmar Szafnauer announced his departure from the French team, with an adventure that lasted just over a season and a half.

History repeats itself, because the Belgian weekend once again shook up the world of the French team, not only with the announcement of Bruno Famin’s farewell to the role of Team Principal at the end of August, but also with the confirmation that Alpine will realistically abandon Renault’s PUs from 2026 to become a customer of another manufacturer.

An important piece of news, already in the air for several days, but confirmed by Famin himself, who revealed some more details on the motivations and the process behind the scenes that led to taking this decision with a profound meaning. Renault’s legacy in the world of Formula 1 as an engine manufacturer dates back to the Seventies and, even if not always officially, has often represented one of the most important and significant constructors.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 A524 Photo by: Erik Junius

The Viry site will be used for other projects

A story that should end at the end of 2025 because, as explained by Famin, a plan has been illustrated at the Viry headquarters that foresees distancing the factory from its current involvement in F1, despite the fact that behind the scenes work has already begun for some time on the new Power Unit 2026, allocating it to other projects. The basic idea would be to transform the Viry factory to make the entire Renault group future-proof, potentially through new technologies such as hydrogen.

Indeed, Viry is already currently involved in several projects outside of F1: for example, Nissan used the French headquarters as a base for the project (which was then followed by a new workshop), in what was a transition from Renault e.dams to the Japanese manufacturer as part of the alliance between the two brands. Famin confirmed that the evaluation study was being presented to Viry staff, which he believes will be better suited to Alpine’s future expansion into the road car sector.

“The project that was presented earlier this week to the staff representatives at Viry-Chatillon consists of reallocating resources from one part to another. Among these is the development of the Formula 1 engine, which is produced in Viry, with the idea of ​​dedicating these resources and skills to the development of new technologies for the brand,” confirmed the Alpine Team Principal, who in reality also holds the role of Vice President of Alpine Motorsport. It is clear, however, that the choice does not come only from the Team Principal but, involving the entire group, has much deeper roots.

Behind the scenes, it seems that a preliminary agreement has been reached with Mercedes for the supply of Power Units from 2026, but the transformation of Viry must first complete some key stages to give the green light to the operation: “One of the consequences of this project, if it is accepted, will be that the Alpine F1 team will buy a Power Unit instead of developing its own. This will give us more resources to develop the brand and a different Power Unit to race.”

Alpine A524 Detail Photo by: Uncredited

Renault’s decision to end the Power Unit project represents a major change for a manufacturer that has its roots in Formula 1 way back in the 1970s, but such a radical choice finds its reasons in both competitive and financial factors. Running an engine program for the top series is extremely expensive in terms of resources, especially if you only have one customer, as in this case Alpine.

Reliability problems and poor competitiveness over the years have pushed other teams to abandon the engine made in Viry, leaving Alpine as the only customer. If we add to this the fact that these competitiveness problems are also one of the reasons that have held back the transalpine team during the last seasons, with an engine deficit that has often pushed to use more exhausted wings, it is clear how managing such a complex and expensive project can lead the management to review some aspects.

“We all know that since 2014 we have not had the best engine from Viry, but it is one of the engines that has improved the most since 2014,” said Famin, trying to highlight the work of the engineers at Viry who, however, have never managed to produce a unit at the level of that of the other manufacturers, so much so that last year there was even consideration for an intervention by the FIA ​​on this situation, which however did not materialize.

“We are not at the top yet, but the improvement has been very good and the work that is being done in Viry to prepare the 2026 engine is incredible. We have set very high targets and I am confident that we can achieve them. The data we have obtained from the test bench is very good. However, it is undeniable that the advantages for an F1 team in managing their own engine are much less than in the past.”

Bruno Famin, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

It is also around this last point that the Team Principal has concentrated his attention, because it is true that by developing an engine in-house there is the possibility of modifying some aspects in order to have a more effective integration between chassis and Power Unit. However, in Alpine the collaboration between the two departments has often been fluctuating, so much so that one of the objectives of Famin, who came from the engine area, was to be able to strengthen the bond between the two locations. However, the fact that now the manufacturers are also involving customers in some way, so much so that, for example, Williams already has the basic specifications on how to think about the chassis in view of the PU 2026, has pushed the management to reevaluate the plans.

“There is some potential in the development of integration. But at the end of the story it is quite theoretical, because now all the PU manufacturers are working very closely with the teams, at an already early stage of the project, and all the integrations are incredibly optimised. If we take a Ferrari or Mercedes engine, I am convinced that all the integration, all the packaging, will already be very, very good.”

Famin explained that the decision to potentially abandon the 2026 Power Unit project is also linked to the fact that for Alpine, which for the next engine cycle would have had to rebrand the engine saying goodbye to the Renault name, the money can be invested in other areas to help the group. It is however clear that when you find yourself having to supply only one team, with a much more expensive project than in the past, you tend to evaluate the cost-benefit ratio of the operation.

“We are at a very specific crossroads. The Alpine brand development project is now very concrete, very clear, and we know the resources needed to develop it. So, the question we are asking ourselves from the Alpine brand point of view is: ‘how can we best use, for the development of the brand, the resources we have?'” Famin said when asked why Renault had suddenly decided to stop being a manufacturer team. Alpine has just launched a new road car and entered the WEC this year.

One of the rooms where Renault PUs are studied in Viry Photo by: Renault

The project has been presented, but it takes time

Famin said the PU gearbox project is centered around the major revolution planned for 2026. The timing for completing the assessment phase is unclear and much will depend on the response of union representatives in France, where there are very specific laws that must be respected to move forward with the plan. Famin explained that it could be a matter of days, but could drag on much longer, delaying the announcement. However, it is now clear that the group’s stated intention is to abandon the PU 2026 project to allocate resources elsewhere.

“We have to finish the social process in Viry. It can take a week or two months. And we have to finish this process.” Although French labor laws are very strict and any changes are likely to be analyzed in detail, Famin made it clear that there is no risk of current staff losing their jobs, because they will simply be relocated.

“We are following all the mandatory steps and there is no reason not to do it properly. One very important thing is that in the project, which has been presented, every single employee will be offered a job. There is no dismissal. We are doing everything to make a potentially very difficult time as painless as possible. But we know that it is never easy, this kind of thing.”

Easier sale, but Alpine denies

This farewell to the Power Unit 2026 project undoubtedly comes as a surprise, but many have also associated it with the rumors that have been circulating for some time regarding the possibility that Renault may decide to definitively abandon Formula 1, reselling the Enstone team. A part of it was already sold last year with a group of financiers who acquired 24% of the team, thus bringing new investments to continue to strengthen the English headquarters. In recent years, in fact, the team has made important investments, for example by buying a new simulator that will replace the one currently in use, which is now 20 years old.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

One of the theoretical obstacles for any investor potentially interested in coming on board and taking over the Alpine operation was precisely the Power Unit project: over the months, some offers have arrived, but investors would be more interested in revealing only the chassis part, or starting from scratch with their own project, as seen with Audi. It would have been the same for Andretti because, after an initial period spent with Renault customer engines, they would have switched to the Cadillac PU produced in the United States. Cutting this aspect would theoretically allow Renault to sell the team more easily.

However, Renault CEO Luca de Meo has always denied the intention to sell the F1 team, as Famin also reiterated in a press conference, despite the change of engine program. “The F1 project remains a key project for the Alpine brand,” Famin added.

“It is thanks to F1 that we want to develop the brand’s awareness globally, and this remains. But the project [di cambiare l’attività di Viry] It’s just a reallocation of resources to better develop the brand, always based on the motorsport pillar, and mainly on F1, to develop brand awareness.”