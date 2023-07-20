There is a lot of pressure in Alpine, because the Enstone team is not meeting the objectives that the president of the Renault Group, Luca De Meo, had given to the team led by Otmar Szafnauer: the intention was to get on the podium often to bring the top teams closer together, confirming that fourth place in last year’s Constructors’ championship.

Things aren’t going as they should, so much so that Alpine has sunk to sixth position, also overtaken by Aston Martin and the withering McLaren, which is making a very concrete comeback after a bad start.

The feeling is that the Alpine collects less than what its potential would be, resembling Ferrari in some aspects: the technicians are working hard on the A523, waiting for the investments of 200 million dollars brought by new investors who have taken over 25% of the share package, to allow a modernization of the now obsolete Enstone factory in terms of wind tunnel and CFD systems.

Alpine A523: here are the wings that were used at Silverstone Photo by: George Piola

For that it will take time, while the Pat Fry staff must find performance from the car immediately: in Hungary, a track where the maximum aerodynamic load is needed, we have seen an umpteenth evolution of the front wing appear which shows a last flap characterized by two crests in the central part that should increase the downforce in the front, without dirtying too much the efficiency of the front, much more than in the most external portion of the flap the effect is accentuated. H, i.e. the attempt to convey the air outside the front wheel.

The third element, on the other hand, seems to have a slightly shorter rope, while the second flap is decidedly more worked, which has a leading edge with a variable blowing with respect to the main profile that still supports the nose, while the majority of teams rest the nose on the second element.