The Alpine is more than ever willing to consolidate its fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship: Enstone’s team defends its four-point advantage over McLaren and shows no sign of stopping the development of the A522 which has been entrusted to Esteban Ocon.

In Austin, in fact, the staff directed by Pat Fry evolved the fund that made its debut successfully in Japan, modifying the pavement in front of the rear wheel: the technicians of the transalpine company worked by opening an “eye” in the trailing edge similar to that of Ferrari which is teaching in the paddock, rejected only by Red Bull after an experiment rejected by Max Verstappen.

In the slot, of course, there is no lack of carbon tongue that works as a vortex generator. The bottom has also been revised at the rear: behind the stiffening tie-rod, in fact, there is a more pronounced sidewalk, while at Suzuka there was a step that has been moved more towards the center of the car.

The A522 is a car that performs very well in the fast sections, while it will be understood how it will be able to adapt to the jumps that would have remained in the longest straight that has not been resurfaced like much of the rest of the track starting with the snake.