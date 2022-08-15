Alonso’s change of jersey was announced the Monday following the Hungarian GP, ​​while Alpine believed they were still in talks to extend their contract.

Team principal Szafnauer learned the news from the Aston Martin press release, rather than from the driver himself.

However, despite the obvious tensions such a scenario could create, Szafnauer insists that the two sides will continue to work together efficiently.

“I’m absolutely not worried about the rest of the season,” he said. “Our goals are pretty clear. We want to finish at least fourth in the constructors’ championship. I think third place is too long a step.”

“Fernando realizes that too. He is a professional. He is a rider. Once you put on the helmet, you know as well as I do that he wants to do his best, if not win.”

“And there’s nothing else going through his head when he’s in the car, apart from finishing as high as possible in that race and in the championship.”

“And he still has this grit. That’s what he came to do. And I’m the same.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team A522, Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team A522 Photo by: Alpine

Szafnauer insists that the A522 could become even more competitive over the course of the season.

“I want to do absolutely the best we can. Especially this year, our updates come very quickly. We will have another package at Spa and we will continue to improve the car until the end of the year. And Fernando understands that too.”

“And he will work hard, as will Esteban (Ocon), to maximize the team’s performance. I have no doubts about that.”

When asked how Alonso will fare at Aston Martin – working for Lawrence Stroll and as a teammate of the team owner’s son Lance – Szafnauer said it’s too early to predict.

“He’s a great driver, among the best I’ve worked with,” he said. “He is still racing at a very high level. He is still fast and in the difficult conditions, which highlight the driver’s skill, he is even better. And we have seen that this year. If this continues for another three years, it will be good for Aston and Fernando “.

“I don’t know when this fire will fade, but from the point of view of the employment relationship I don’t know, I can’t make predictions because there are so many factors to take into consideration in order to predict how it will end. But let’s see what will happen”.