At Suzuka, Alpine presents the aerodynamic look that made its debut in Singapore last week. The Enstone team invested in the redesign of the bellies as did McLaren: in particular, the radiator mouth was appreciated which is now rounded in shape and no longer squared and is decidedly smaller because, following the concept of the Red Bull RB19 , the lower carbon tray has been lengthened and raised, allowing a greater air flow towards the pavement of the bottom thanks to a decidedly more excavated undercut for the benefit of a significant reduction in resistance to advancement.

Also striking is the mirror with the stay that attaches to the decidedly lower frame, given that two vertical flaps have appeared above the rear-view mirror with the function of flow diverters.

At the rear, the side seems to be sloping again, while maintaining the concept of the Grand Canyon, in Aston Martin and McLaren style. The rear wing chosen is the medium load spoon one as required on a fast track like Suzuka. Sensors have been mounted on the A523 to monitor the temperature of the rear tires: useful information is collected to transfer to next year’s single-seater…