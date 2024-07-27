Alpine is changing its skin. A revolution is underway that consultant Flavio Briatore has unleashed to accelerate the transformation processes, as if he were operating only in a team and not within a House, a large Manufacturer. Renault is leaving F1 at the end of next year and leaving the field open to a customer engine Mercedes.

Bruno Famin, the interim team principal, has announced that Spa-Francorchamps will be his last GP at the helm of the F1 team, leaving room for the young Oliver Oakes who will take the reins at Enstone, starting the metamorphosis of a brand that will be destined to exit the Circus after the inevitable sale.

In all this chaos, there are those who are working to extract the potential from the A524, a badly born, overweight single-seater, that David Sanchez’s technicians are trying to develop. And we must recognize that seeing Esteban Ocon climb up to seventh place in free practice is a sign of the commitment that the team is putting in on a difficult track like Spa-Francorchamps.

Here’s the Alpine livery in homage to Deadpool Wolverine Photo by: Alpine

The car has already presented itself with a new red and black livery and three yellow scratches to promote Wolverine & Deadpool, two superheroes starring in the film released this year, directed and co-produced by Shawn Levy.

The livery is attractive, but it hides a bit the many technical solutions that have been brought to Belgium with a package of innovations aimed at a low aerodynamic load circuit.

The Alpine A524 front wing for low-load runways Photo by: Erik Junius

The front wing has been redesigned with low chord flaps to reduce drag, but there are also developments in the aero flexibility of the profiles that go in the direction of those looking for the balance of the car with the programmed movements of some parts.

Alpine A524, rear wing detail for the Belgian GP Picture of: George Piola

The rear wing has a main profile with the leading edge that is almost flat and then hints at a not exaggerated spoon shape. The mobile flap has a very short chord, so much so that the A524 will be very little affected by the DRS effect when this element opens at the end of the straights in the Ardennes woods. The design of the DRS control has also changed with an actuator that works differently to be less sensitive to the forces acting at higher speeds.

Alpine A524, technical detail of the redesigned DRS actuator Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

The beam wing is a single element and shows a reduction in chord towards the side bulkheads to reduce drag. The upwardly inclined rib that could be seen halfway up the endplate has also disappeared, taking on very linear shapes.

Alpine A524: the new, more tapered bonnet Picture of: George Piola

The new, much more profiled engine cover does not go unnoticed: we know that the Renault power unit has a decidedly greater hunger for air than the engines of other manufacturers, but there is no doubt that it is an attempt to streamline an area of ​​the car that can allow the rear wing to work better.

Without affecting the reliability of the engine there is now a body that is no longer squared at the rear, but has been tapered with a significant reduction in size. The lateral gills remain (for Spa many have been closed) and an opening can also be observed on the dorsal of the engine cover.

Alpine A524: the sides have been revised as well as the mirror supports Picture of: George Piola

The shape of the sides has also been revised with the lower part of the belly beltline showing a more aggressive undercut in the hope of increasing the flow to be carried to the bottom.

The complete overhaul of the rear axle also included the adaptation of the rear brake duct with a smaller brake intake and flaps useful for generating local downforce redesigned to suit the new flow pattern.

The mirror support has also been redesigned following the logic adopted by the best competitors…