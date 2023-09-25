2023 has not been an easy season for Alpine so far and, after the Japanese Grand Prix, the feeling is that things have certainly not improved.

At the last corner of the last lap of the Japanese Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly stepped aside and let Esteban Ocon pass, thus giving him ninth place and finishing in tenth. The indication had come to him from the garage and he, certainly not happy, executed in the last hundred meters of the grand prix.

Once he crossed the finish line, the former AlphaTauri driver began gesticulating vehemently (visible thanks to the prying eye of the camera positioned on the high base of the airscope, which recorded everything), but with the radio closed. It was impossible to understand what he said in those seconds that followed the crossing of the finish line, but his dissatisfaction with the team’s decision seemed evident.

The team asked Gasly to let Ocon pass to give him the position that Ocon himself had given to his teammate in the early stages of the race. Gasly had been given the position by Ocon to try to attack Fernando Alonso, but with poor results.

At the end of the race, however, Gasly still seemed perplexed by the decision made on the Alpine wall. In his opinion, the late reversal of positions that occurred at the penultimate corner was never discussed by the team before the race.

“We never talked about it before the start,” Gasly said. “With the planned strategy it was clear that at some point Esteban would be in front of me, but my pace was faster and I would have to pass him again.”

“I overtook him on the track anyway, because I had fresher tires than his. It was never said that we would have to swap positions again, because I started in front and have always been in front.”

“It doesn’t change anything for the team if one finishes ninth and the other tenth or vice versa. But it certainly wasn’t something I would have expected. It’s not a decision I understand, given that I was the car in front. We’ll talk about it for sure” .

“I’m a driver and my job is to go as fast as possible. I’m giving everything I can. Why give up a position? For what reason?”.

Gasly ceded his position to Ocon at the end of the race, despite not agreeing with it, but he did so to avoid putting his own interests before those of the team.

“Today I put the team before myself and that’s what I’ll do anyway. I think our race strategy was good. We did the best job we could with both cars.”

“I don’t understand the team’s decision, but I respected it and let Esteban pass, but in the end it’s three points for the team and that’s what we have to look at,” concluded Gasly.