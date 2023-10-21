Good in Suzuka, surprising in Lusail and rapids in Austin. The two Alpines also performed well in qualifying on American soil, achieving a double Q3 which leaves good hopes ahead of the race. However, on the one hand there is happiness for having brought both cars into the top ten, on the other a hint of bitterness because, at least according to the drivers, there was the margin to obtain something more by climbing up the rankings.

Looking at the final times, in fact, Pierre Gasly finished in seventh position, just eight thousandths of a second behind Max Verstappen, but the best time for track limit was cancelled, with a gap that widened to one hundredth compared to George Russell. Looking wider, however, even Carlos Sainz in fourth place wasn’t that far away, given the gap of just under a tenth and a half, demonstrating how the French team’s drivers weren’t entirely wrong in dreaming of a top five lap dry.

The first free practice session was fundamental in confirming the work on the Enstone simulator, although clearly there was no shortage of small interventions to refine the car’s set-up. For example, in FP1 Pierre Gasly struggled especially in the traction phase more than in the fast corners, aspects which were then partially repeated in the afternoon qualifying session.

“It was a great session for us, because it hasn’t been an easy season. I’m really happy with our performances, we maintained an aggressive approach in Q1, we managed to set a good time in the first set, saving a train for Q3″, explained the French driver, highlighting how Alpine followed a different approach compared to some opponents. In fact, in the first heat both riders of the transalpine team made three attempts, one of which was with the soft tire used in FP1. A way to get familiar with the track before switching to the new set for the last minutes.

However, the choice to use a new set of softs in Q3 has led them to a situation where, if they manage to get into SQ3 in the sprint qualifying, they will not have any new set to exploit as well as Perez and Russell, which will push them having to use only used covers. Net of this aspect, Gasly is certain that having a car on his side has guaranteed good sensations: “The car had a good balance, I did a clean lap, but the margins are very compact. But I think it’s already great to be fighting with Max [Verstappen] and George [Russell]. There are some things that we tried this weekend and that worked, it was certainly a positive day for the team.”

Observing the telemetry comparison with George Russell, it immediately emerges that the Alpine is positioned in the middle as regards top speeds: it is not at the level of the best, but it still manages to secure an advantage over the Mercedes. The French team in fact has a tendency to opt for flatter rear wings to compensate for the deficit in terms of power of the Power Unit, but on such a long straight the limits of the French unit still emerge. In fact, on the most important sprint, Gasly lost around two tenths from Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, while the gain on the W14 was limited to a few hundredths, especially in the final part of the straight.

In fact, in the first part of the sprint, Mercedes managed to stay closer by showing off a better traction phase compared to the two Alpines, who then suffered in the slowest part of the track, not only against the drivers who then hoisted themselves up at the top of qualifying, but also of Russell himself. A theme that had already been observed in the only free practice session, in which Gasly had complained about the difficulties in traction. The most interesting aspects to note, however, are the performance in the fast sections, where the A523 also performed well against the Ferrari from Maranello which took pole position.

Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro USA Qualifying Comparison – Russell Gasly

Esteban Ocon also underlined both his happiness for a good performance and his frustration at having missed out on a better result which, from his point of view, was actually within reach: “I think I’m not very happy, because in Q2 we were in the top five. I felt great, but unfortunately in Q3 we lost something on the pace, I missed something with the front tires on the last run. I only had one set of new tyres, which is not ideal.”

“We are in a similar condition to that of Qatar, with a good starting position for Sunday and we can be happy about that, also because it is the most important thing. In Qatar we scored good points and that’s what I want on Sunday. In the sprint we have to do as in Q2, if we manage to finish in the top five we can get more points. We have to do it,” Ocon added.

Unlike other mid-pack teams and McLaren, Alpine has not yet tested the medium ahead of the first two heats in the Sprint Shootout, so it will almost be like going blind.