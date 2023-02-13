On Monday, Williams was not the only team to break the winter silence and debut their car for the 2023 season. In fact, alongside the English team, Alpine also surprisingly completed the shakedown of the A523, the single-seater that will be officially presented on 16 February in London.

The team has chosen to take advantage of the classic 100km filming day granted by the regulations to kick off their season, with Esteban Ocon and the newcomer Pierre Gasly on track starting at 9:00 in the morning. The Frenchman completed nine laps before handing over to his compatriot, who in turn completed the 5.891km track eight more times.

According to the team, the A523 ran without problems, a positive element before heading to Bahrain for testing at the end of February. Esteban Ocon was the first to have the honor of placing his hands on the wheel of the new car, who commented on the day as follows: “Only when you get back on track with a Formula 1 car do you realize how much you miss it! It was an honor to drive the A523 today and experience firsthand all the hard work and improvements that have been put into this car.”

“A big thank you to all the women and men at Viry and at Enstone for reaching this milestone and seeing the car on track for the first time. The first lap is always memorable and I’m glad everything went smoothly today. We will show the A523 to the world this Thursday at the launch and also on the track in Bahrain next week.”

For Gasly it was the second outing as an Alpine driver after the one he completed in the Abu Dhabi tests last November, an opportunity to further familiarize himself with the procedures before his debut in Bahrain: “It’s a fantastic feeling to drive again, especially with my new Alpine colours. Today it was necessary to get familiar with the car and in the laps I did I felt very good”.

“I know that everyone in the team has worked tirelessly to develop the car over the winter and it is a proud moment to be driving it today and seeing everyone’s faces in the garage. I can’t wait for the Thursday launch and then to learn even more about the car during testing.”

Technical director Matt Harman was also satisfied, underlining how during the day, in which he alternated with Williams on the Silverstone track, the car did not suffer any particular problems: “Today another milestone was reached for the A523 with our shakedown at Silverstone and I’m pleased that the day went smoothly. Esteban drove first thing in the morning to check that all systems are working properly and to complete the usual car setup programme.”

“Pierre got into the car in the afternoon for the first time on the A523 and completed eight test laps to gain a first feeling for the new environment. Of course these days are limited and not representative, but we certainly had a great day and now we look forward to the tests in Bahrain, where we hope to continue learning about the 2023 car,” added Harman.