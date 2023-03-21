In both cases, the drivers were deemed to have positioned their cars too far to one side of their respective slots on the grid, and both received penalties.

The stewards’ decisions were based on an addition to the International Sporting Code introduced for 2022, according to which a car “must be stationary in its assigned grid square with no part of the contact patch of its front tires leaving the lines (front and side) at the moment of the starting signal”.

While the ISC also applies to F1, the same wording was later added to the FIA ​​Sporting Regulations for the category for 2023, which is why the matter has received more attention this season.

The problem for drivers is that they have limited visibility as they approach their grid places and, while they can judge where to stop by looking at the markers out side of the cockpit, it’s easy to be a little too far to the left or right.

There is no specific regulation regarding the width, although race director Niels Wittich is known to have told the teams that he will introduce a standard width for this season.

“I think this new regulation of where the car has to stop on the grid is a bit draconian,” said Permane.

“No one benefits from having an extra 10 centimeters to one side or the other. I don’t see why.”

“And they’re free to paint the grids any width they want, there doesn’t seem to be a regulation on that.”

The mechanics make final preparations on the grid before the start Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

I don’t know if this will be reviewed, but giving penalties for crossing lines in a car where the drivers can’t see them, or rather see them when they arrive and then when they get close they disappear, seems harsh and unnecessary.”

“Esteban focused on this aspect for the whole week today. He said that today he arrived on the starting grid and he had no idea where he was. He said you can’t see it, nothing is known. It’s a strange thing” .

Permane expects the matter to be discussed at the next meeting of F1’s sporting advisory committee.

“I’m sure we will. We have a meeting later this week. We can talk about it.”

Some observers questioned why Ocon received a second penalty in Bahrain for starting work on the car too quickly after taking his initial penalty, while Alonso’s initial penalty – for a stand touching the car – was eventually cancelled.

However, Permane said Alpine did not challenge Ocon’s ruling.

“Ours was a correct case last week, we were four tenths too fast, so we have no objection.”