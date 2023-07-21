The change at Alpine’s top management came as a surprise. A few days ago confirmation had arrived of a restructuring of the sports programs of the French company, with the promotion of Bruno Famin in the role of reference figure for all motorsport activities.

It had seemed like the beginning of a reorganization desired by the managing director Laurent Rossi, and instead yesterday the confirmation arrived that Rossi himself will step aside. Alpine has specified that it will deal with “special projects”, a charge that resembles a ‘parking lot’ waiting for new events.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, in the pits Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

At the top of Alpine has thus risen Philippe Krief, appointed six months ago as vice president of product engineering. The ex Ferrari, as well as with important experiences in Alfa Romeo (Sergio Marchionne delegated the Giulia project to him) will be the new CEO, and it will be to him that he will report to Famin. An extra level has thus been inserted between the top management of the group and the Formula 1 program, given that until last year the team principal, Otmar Szafnauer, had a direct channel with Rossi.

Rossi’s experience at the helm of the French team lasted two and a half years. In January 2021 he was brought in to replace the outgoing Cyril Abiteboul, and in his first season at the helm of the French house Rossi saw the Formula 1 team score a victory in Hungary with Esteban Ocon.

The positive trend also continued the following season, with the fourth position obtained in the Constructors’ championship ahead of McLaren, to then stop at the start of 2023 with a disappointing first part of the championship compared to the expectations of the eve. On the eve of the weekend that will mark the halfway point of the season, Alpine is sixth with only 47 points, twenty fewer than last season.

On the eve of the Miami Grand Prix, Rossi heavily accused the executives of the Formula 1 program, calling the management of the team “amateurish”. A criticism that had seemed directed at team principal Szafnauer, but dampened in part by the podium achieved by Ocon in the following Monaco race. Just over two months later, it was Rossi who stepped aside while the figure of Szafnauer at the moment seems safe from taking over.

“I would like to thank Laurent for his constant commitment confirmed over the last two years at the helm of Alpine – said Renault CEO Luca De Meo, in the official note issued yesterday evening – Laurent has defined a clear and ambitious strategy for the brand, bringing Alpine into the best possible position to achieve its long-term goals”.