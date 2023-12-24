Alpine has circled a very specific day on the 2024 calendar and did so with a blue marker: February 7th. Not just any day, but the one designated to show off one's sporting weapons, kicking off two campaigns that will have to revive the glories of a glorious brand in the past and in search of a new, triumphal chapter.

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, on Wednesday 7 February it will have the full historic color used by French brands in racing. The blue. In just one day, the veils will fall from the Formula 1 single-seater, the A524, and from the A424 LMDh which will race in the WEC.

The A524 will be an important single-seater for Alpine. After the disappointing 2023, in which the Enstone-based team did not go beyond sixth place in the Constructors' World Championship after finishing fourth in the previous season, the goal is to get back on top.

Over the last few months, the French team has restructured its management and technical organization chart, with the specific intent of changing course, taking the right one and returning to the fight to be permanently behind Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari.

If in 2023 the objective of getting close to the top three teams failed and it was understood right from the start, 2024 will not have to repeat the same trappings even considering the progress made at the beginning of 2023 by Aston Martin and the evident progress of McLaren since mid-season on. There will be no margin for error, at least with the first version of the single-seater.

A fixed point will be represented by the drivers, with the all-French pair made up of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Two excellent drivers, but who after Fernando Alonso's departure towards other shores (Aston Martin) left the team without a real point of reference. They will also have to increase their performance if they want to turn their respective careers around.

On the same day (and probably in the same event) as the Formula 1 A524, the A424 LMDh will also be unveiled, which will race in the World Endurance Championship starting from 2024. The French prototype has been on the track for several months and the shapes are well known.

On February 7, however, Alpine will present the new livery with which the cars will race in the World Endurance Championship. The recent all-blue livery that caught the eye with its elegance will undergo changes to reach its definitive form. In short, it was a transitional color after the first releases in black.

Also on February 7th the two crews will also be presented. The names of the 6 drivers were already revealed a few weeks ago with a press release, but it will be the first opportunity to see them together and to understand their sensations behind the wheel of the A424.

The six riders who have signed for Alpine are the French Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, Charles Milesi and Paul-Loup Chatin, who were recently joined by the Austrian Ferdinand Habsburg and the star – at least for now only media, waiting for the chronometric results – Mick Schumacher.

The German, who holds the role of third Mercedes driver, will be loaned by the Three-Pointed Star to Alpine for the WEC, but will also continue to cover his role in Formula 1 should one of Lewis Hamilton or George Russell not be available to race on a race weekend.