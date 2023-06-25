After the first two free practice sessions in Canada, with the opening one concluded after only seven corners due to a problem with the spare wheel, Alpine has decided to mount the fourth Power Unit on Pierre Gasly’s car in this first part of the championship , which also coincides with the maximum number allowed by the regulation.

In fact, before the F1 Commission meeting in April, the regulations provided for only three units during the championship but, exceptionally, the teams have chosen to increase the limit to four, thus guaranteeing greater flexibility. At the moment the French driver is the only one on the entire grid to have reached the maximum number of units allowed, but the Enstone team is certain that no more will be needed to end the season, thus avoiding a penalty.

The second unit had been mounted on the occasion of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth round of the world championship, as a result of the start of a fire on the transalpine’s car in Friday’s free practice. In Spain it was then decided to go for the third unit, while the fourth, and last allowed by the regulation before running into a penalty, was mounted on Saturday morning in Canada. Moreover, Gasly is already at the limit even with the ECU and the battery pack, but those were only replaced in Munich, a sign that they weren’t damaged in Baku.

Pierre Gasly stopped in Baku after problems with his car Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Having already reached the maximum quota, Gasly will have to contest the remaining 15 Grands Prix of the calendar with the Power Units he has already used previously. From this point of view, the French team is confident that it will not be necessary to mount other engines, thus being able to get to Abu Dhabi only with the units in the pool: “They told me [dal reparto Power Unit] that we won’t mount any more. I know it’s very early in the season, but this is the situation,” said team sporting director Alan Permane.

“It has enough units to get through the rest of the year. There are people much smarter than me who deal with the unit breakdown, mileage and degradation [in termini di potenza], and all that kind of stuff. But at the moment the plan is to continue the rest of the season without assembling other units”.

Returning to Canada, Permane also spoke about the singular problem that blocked Gasly in the first free practice session after only seven corners, in this case related to the steering wheel. “The steering wheel problem we had with Pierre’s car is particular. I spoke to the technicians in the electronics department, it’s not a component that we design, but a component that we buy and which is probably present on all the steering wheels in the pit lane The project probably dates back to 2008 and has never created any problems”.

The steering wheel of the Alpine A523 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“The power supply failed and we lost the clutch. That’s why you heard Pierre say he was having problems: actually it was a problem with the clutch. These things are complicated. You have to go back, you have to see if it has been abused in any way.” way and try to understand why it is damaged”.

Beyond the Power Unit issue, Alpine is particularly active in terms of updates and a new front wing should arrive in Austria. Currently, as confirmed by Permane himself, there is also a new fund in the planning stage, although it is not yet clear when it will make its debut on the track.