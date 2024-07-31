As anticipated by Motorsport.com in recent days, following the exit of Bruno Famin, who has returned to work at Renault’s engine department in Viry-Chatillon, Alpine has announced that, starting from the end of the summer break, Oliver Oakes will take on the role of team principal of the Enstone-based team, reporting directly to Groupe Renault CEO Luca De Meo.

The 36-year-old Briton will become the second youngest Team Principal in Formula 1 history (only Christian Horner had taken on this role at a younger age), thus demonstrating Alpine’s intention to try to look to the future with this new appointment.

Oakes founded Hitech Grand Prix in 2015, which has been at the forefront of single-seater racing at global and national levels for nearly a decade. A former racing driver and 2005 World Karting Champion, he has created a winning culture at Hitech Grand Prix, taking victories in every championship he has entered and helping to advance the careers of some of today’s leading drivers.

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal Alpine F1 Team, with Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor, Alpine F1 Photo by: Alpine

“I am extremely grateful to Luca de Meo and Flavio Briatore for the opportunity to try and bring the BWT Alpine F1 Team back to competitiveness. The team has talented people and excellent resources within it and I am confident that together we can achieve a lot over the remainder of this season and in the longer term. I look forward to getting started after the summer break,” said Oakes.

De Meo added: “It is a pleasure to welcome Oli to the team, but also to know that he will be one of the youngest Team Principals the sport has ever seen. This team has been built for future success and this is highlighted by Oli’s appointment to a role of responsibility. We look forward to harnessing his enthusiasm, energy and passion for racing and implementing this mentality throughout the team.”

Finally, executive advisor Briatore concluded: “I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Oli Oakes to our Formula 1 project. Oli is a great talent and has a wealth of experience in leadership and success in racing. His move to this role is a great example of the strength and confidence we have in our team and in emerging young talent, and I am excited to work closely with him with the common goal of climbing the grid and winning races.”