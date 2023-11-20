Alpine has bet on Las Vegas: the Enstone team is one of the very few teams that has still brought technical innovations for the A523 to the Nevada street circuit, a sign that they still had some “pennies” to spend on the development of the single-seater before finish the availability of the cap budget.

The staff directed by Bruno Famin brought a new front wing, specifically designed for the fast Strip track, and sought maximum aerodynamic efficiency by removing the second element of the beam wing and also reducing the chord of the first.

Not only that, but in the rear brake duct the fins which cascade to generate the local aerodynamic load have also been eliminated, in the search for a clean flow that would favor maximum speed on the three straights of the American track.

Photo by: Filip Cleeren Alpine A523: detail of the very worn Las Vegas front wing

The intervention on the front wing was not limited only to the reduction of the adjustable flap chord, decidedly minimal on the chassis side, to the point that even the BWT sponsor writing was partially cut off, but the newly designed intermediate elements were also revised and the main profile characterized by an extension that grew towards the endplate following a development line that was promoted by the top teams.

The results were more than encouraging: Pierre Gasly had conquered the second row on the starting grid (thanks to Carlos Sainz’s penalty), while in the race it was Esteban Ocon who moved up to fourth place from 16th position on the grid.

The Frenchman was able to get back on top by exploiting all the potential of a fast car, but also difficult to control especially when braking: Esteban, often intemperate in melee battles, this time was perfect, bringing precious points to the transalpine brand which is planning a leap in quality for next year after a season without great satisfaction.

The Renault E-Tech E23 engine, which is certainly not credited for being among the most powerful in the Circus, defended itself more than admirably: Esteban Ocon with the trail and the DRS open reached 337.9 km/h at the speed trap and was the fastest at the finish line with 330.9 km/h.