Azerbaijan’s weekend will certainly not be remembered as one of Alpine’s most memorable, given that everything that could go wrong, went wrong. Lots of problems, especially at the Power Unit, which negatively affected the preparation and running of the weekend, with the team always finding itself forced to catch up.

On Friday, Pierre Gasly’s car had caught fire due to a hydraulic failure after completing just seven laps, while Esteban Ocon could only complete eight laps due to a gearbox problem.

Gasly then made contact with the wall in qualifying damaging his suspension, while Ocon had to start from the pit lane due to underfloor wear issues on his car, with the team forced to break parc fermé rules to adjust the ride height.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, stops due to fire Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

However, in such a complex three days there were also positive aspects. Although a single free practice session did not easily identify the best correct set-up window before applying the Parc Fermé, the team believes that the innovations brought to Baku have had the desired effects.

“Yes, fortunately we got them,” explained Permane how much he was if the Enstone team had gotten the answers he was looking for with the updates, especially regarding the new fund.

“It worked, in fact, it gave slightly better performance, so it’s a positive result to take from this weekend. And again, it seems that we are continuing that trend where we can put new things on the car without having to test them too much, which is a big plus.”

Alpine A523, background comparison Photo by: Uncredited

“That’s something that built our confidence last year as more and more things unfold,” added the French team boss, contending that the new additions to the car overall have always worked as intended.

Alpine will continue to bring innovations in the next two races, in Miami and Imola, in which, however, there will be more time to adjust the car since it will return to the “classic” format, without the sprint race.

“We have something for Miami, something else at Imola, I’m not sure where we are. But there’s definitely another tenth on the way and then another tenth, so there’s some good material in the pipeline and to be sure that it will work first time is great,” Permane said.

Baku was yet another example of Alpine’s unfortunate start to the season, whose sixth place in the constructors’ championship with just eight points scored does not reflect the car’s true potential, especially given the double zero in Australia.

Alpine A523 front wing detail with sensors Photo by: George Piola

The belief remains that the team’s ambition to maintain the fourth place obtained last year is still possible, despite the gap that has widened with Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari. “I think so. I think we have to do it. We just have to keep doing our job, making updates to the car and improving it.”

Despite the unfortunate start, there is a lot of confidence within the team, especially with regard to being able to beat the competition in terms of developments: “And then assume, like last year, to improve at a better pace than that of the most others, if not all others. The season is long. We still have 19 races to go, a very, very long way to go. We’ve had some real bad luck, but that’s always our goal [il quarto posto]”.