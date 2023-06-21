Alpine continues to be in pursuit of a fourth place in the Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship which, at least at the moment, seems to be a chimera rather than a real goal.

Aston Martin’s exploits and the confirmation of the three top teams in front – Red Bull, Mercedes and, in part, Ferrari – are forcing the Enstone team to settle for a fifth place and a season which up until now has lived on flare-ups.

Good results alternated with modest arrivals in points. The last in chronological order is the eighth place brought home by Esteban Ocon at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Pierre Gasly out of the points and even 12th.

For this reason, the idea at Enstone is to continue to push on the development of the A523, pursuing the method already used last season. We therefore speak of continuous or very frequent updates, without waiting to put together substantial packages as many competing teams tend to do.

Otmar Szafnauer, Alpine team principal, has revealed that Alpine will bring a new front wing to the Austrian Grand Prix, the next round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

“We have something coming for the Austrian Grand Prix. A new front wing. Our strategy is to bring updates all the time, with great frequency, when we find something that can work. We don’t wait to put together big packages of novelties. So it’s what we are doing. Then you will be able to see other innovations that will arrive in the following grands prix”.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

Alpine accepts the risk of debuting the new component on a weekend in which the Sprint Race will take place. This means that there will be less time to study the behavior of the wing and, consequently, also the set-up.

“We will take the new wing to Austria and we will take a risk, because we will only have the first free practice session to be able to test it. But the Red Bull Ring is a track where the A523 should adapt well. I think we will do well in Austria “.

In the first 9 races of the season, the A523s showed good potential over one lap. Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have often managed to bring home interesting starting positions in the grids of the GPs disputed up to now, but the race pace has fluctuated. It is precisely on this aspect that the team will focus over the next few weeks.

“It’s certainly encouraging to see that the car responds well on the flying lap, at least it has up to now. But now we have to work to try to make the race pace more or less on the same level as the performance we can achieve on the flying lap”.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re not too far either. We’re stronger than we were in the past. So there will be other things we’ll try to do to improve our race pace, raising it to the level we managed to bring our performance over the flying lap. At that point, if we manage to do so, we will have a much better chance of bringing home more points than we are doing”, concluded Szafnauer.