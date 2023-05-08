After the double zero between Melbourne and Baku, seasoned with controversy and a veil of bitterness for not being able to realize the car’s potential due to accidents and reliability problems, Alpine was finally able to redeem itself, hitting a good performance on the runway in Miami.

On the US track, the two A523s performed well, demonstrating good competitiveness both on the flying lap and in qualifying, although the mistakes of their rivals undoubtedly favored the French team’s run-up towards the upper reaches of the standings.

Starting from the front rows, Gasly tried to keep up with the best in the first part of the race, making excessive use of the tires and the fuel on board. An aspect that he paid off especially at the end of the race, when the need to save petrol did not allow him to defend himself properly against Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, rest of the field on the opening lap Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images

“We tried to do the best we could to keep up with Sainz and Alonso in front of me, but they are simply faster than us. The second stint I had to do a lot of fuel saving in the last fifteen laps, something that bothers me with Mercedes and Ferrari behind. I was seeing Charles [Leclerc] that he recovered, but I couldn’t do much”.

“On the one hand, I’m sorry I didn’t finish sixth, but on the other hand, if we were able to battle with a Ferrari and a Mercedes, it shows that we have made a big step forward this week. Let’s look on the positive side, double points finish for the team, we work from here to close the gap from those in front of us”, explained Pierre Gasly, who nonetheless underlined the team’s progress compared to the last stage, adding his satisfaction for finally being able to realize the potential of the car.

The result in Miami almost represents a breath of fresh air for the team, especially after the harsh words of Laurent Rossi on French television, who spared no criticism not only of the team, but also of the drivers. Heavy words and not far from the truth, especially if you think of the step forward made by Aston Martin in less than a year, while Alpine remained more delayed.

Pierre Gasly, Alpino A523 Photo by: Alpine

However, according to Gasly, the Miami race demonstrates that the transalpine team is making important progress, with Ferrari and Mercedes always in their sights: “We are disappointed with the first part of the season because we were unable to realize the opportunities we had, so for this reason today it’s fantastic that we managed to score points with both cars. But clearly we want more, to fight with Ferrari and Mercedes and today’s race showed that we are not too far behind them.”

“It was our best weekend of the season, we just need to understand what happened in Baku and find consistency with this package, trying to extract the maximum performance,” explained Gasly.

Words that were also confirmed in the declarations of the Team Principal, Otmar Szafnauer: “Looking at the standings is one thing, looking at the pace is another. If we can overtake them this year in terms of development, and that’s what we’re trying to do, we’re not that far from a Mercedes or an Aston. But the difference in points is important right now, we didn’t optimize or capitalize on the early stages.”