Among the teams most active in bringing changes to Melbourne is Alpine. The Enstone team has already stated that it will use the third Renault heat engine on Fernando Alonso’s car, as it suffered the failure of the water pump in Jeddah, a detail that was analyzed at the Viry Chatillon headquarters, where the trouble was identified and fixed.

While the technicians directed by Bruno Famin work on the reliability of the Renault E-Tech RE22 power unit, at the Enstone headquarters they tried to lighten the A522 which was overweight compared to the limit set by the FIA ​​of 798 kg.

Pat Fry, Alpine F1 Technical Director Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Pat Fry, Alpine technical director, in recent days had complained a lot about the fact that some teams (in particular Ferrari and Mercedes) had been able to benefit from two tie rods useful to block the bending of the fund in front of the rear wheels, while his team was limited to creating a decidedly stiffer, but also heavier bottom.

Read also:

The Alpine has introduced some lightening that is worth 3-4 kilos and an important intervention has been done right on the bottom, aligning Enstone’s choices with those of the opponents. In the photo of Giorgio Piola you can really see the arrival of the new piece arrived in the paddock of Albart Park.

The team headed by Otmar Szfnauer currently occupies fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship and the intention of the transalpine brand is to remain in the squares close to the three teams, so they have anticipated the updates that the other teams will be able to achieve. not take to the track before Imola or Barcelona.

Alpine A522: the lighter front wing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Observing the front wing of the A522 which has returned to the more appropriate blue color, after two GPs in pink livery in honor of the main sponsor BWT, we observe the availability of a more discharged solution with the last flap, at the top, less resistant and devoid of the nolder except in a very limited portion.