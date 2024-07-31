There seem to be three rookies at the start of the 2025 world championship. For now, the agreement between Haas and Oliver Bearman has been made official, while Mercedes is taking its time before announcing that Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be alongside George Russell. It is possible that the announcement will come at the end of the summer break, when Antonelli will have turned 18. There is also a third rookie who will be at the start in Melbourne next March, and for him it will be a very special debut, in his home race.

Jack Doohan, Alpine’s current third driver, has had a difficult couple of months due to the proposal presented to Carlos Sainz by Flavio Briatore. Had Sainz accepted, Alpine’s doors would have closed for Doohan definitively, but the final decision taken by Carlos (to focus on Williams) has relaunched the candidacy of the twenty-one-year-old Australian.

Jack Doohan, Alpine A524 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

According to information collected by Motorsport.com, the agreement between Doohan and Alpine is a done deal, and the signing will take place shortly, followed by the subsequent announcement (expected in the next few days) which will confirm Jack’s presence alongside Gasly in the 2025 world championship.

Doohan is currently on track at the Spa circuit with Alpine for the Pirelli tests, where he replaced the unavailable Esteban Ocon. Jack is an old acquaintance of the new Alpine team principal, Oliver Oakes, having raced in the past with the HiTech team of which Oakes is a co-founder. Doohan is also supported by Mark Webber, a driver managed for years by Flavio Briatore and with whom the former Red Bull is still on excellent terms.

Jack Doohan, Alpine F1 Team Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jack himself also has a past at Red Bull, having been part of the junior team from 2017 to 2021 before moving to the Alpine program in 2022. The change was driven by the greater F1 testing opportunities guaranteed by the Anglo-French team, tests that Doohan began to compete in first with the 2021 single-seater and then with the 2022 on the tracks of Losail, Monza, Hungaroring, Zandvoort, Paul Ricard and Spa. In addition, so far he has competed in six FP1 sessions between 2022 and 2024, on the circuits of Mexico City, Yas Marina, Montreal and Silverstone.