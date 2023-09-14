“Please assemble the metal kit”. The sticker with the writing appeared on the last flap of the front wing of the Alpine which was brought to the pitlane in Singapore. Those who prepared the material for the meeting on the south-east Asian island from home gave clear instructions to the mechanics to work on the elements of the wing before it can be used on the track tomorrow.

Alpine A523: the sticker on the nose that reminds you to fit the metal reinforcements on the front wing Photo by: Uncredited

A similar message also appeared on the nose of the A523 which invites us to strengthen the front wing with metal parts. We don’t know if it is an aerodynamic element that has not yet been completed, or if the Enstone team has to adapt its material to the Technical Directive TD018 which from this GP changes the rules that define the flexibility of the materials.

Until Monza, in fact, it was enough for the front and rear wings to pass the static technical checks to be declared compliant with article 3.15 of the F1 Technical Regulations, while starting from this race a more restrictive interpretation explained yesterday by Tim Goss comes into force , technical director of the FIA, according to which “…specially designed areas of localized compliance and/or relative movements between adjacent components of the wings cannot be exploited”.

Goss maintains “…that all aerodynamic components or bodywork, which affect the aerodynamic performance of the car must be rigidly fixed and immobile with respect to their frame of reference and must use a uniform, solid structure, on a hard and continuous surface in all circumstances “.

The FIA ​​was able to note anomalous movements by checking the television and camera-car images which showed the technical commissioners flexions that went well beyond the tolerances allowed by the regulations: remember that on the wing profiles there are adhesive stickers that allow you to view the any movements.

In the Circus there is not too much concern about the introduction of the DT018, but we are waiting for tomorrow’s free practice to understand if there will be teams that will be affected by the tightening of the rules.