Alpine finds itself in the middle of the ford after having started this Formula 1 season in the worst possible way. The technical restructuring of the team, combined with the arrival of Flavio Briatore, have given new life to a team that, for a few months now, seemed to be in free fall.

While waiting for further positive feedback after recent results that saw it return to the points zone, the French manufacturer owned by the Renault Group has decided to unveil a new livery that it will adopt on the A524s driven by Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon at the Belgian Grand Prix.

This coming weekend, on the Spa-Francorchamps track, the transalpine cars will completely lose (the already few) touches of blue that they sport in their natural color to adopt a very different one. From black-blue to red-black.

The entire nose – except for a few glimpses of black – will be completely red, like the profiles of the front wing, while the main plane will remain black. The red will also appear with some brush strokes, or rather, with scratches, both on the engine hood and on the sidepods, not to mention the Coca-Cola area and the rear wing. All interspersed with the classic black-carbon so as not to weigh down a car that needs everything except additional weight that could further clip its wings.

Alpine Deadpool Wolverine livery Photo by: Alpine

In the terminal area of ​​the bazookas, then, three yellow scratches are clearly visible. The red and black colors, combined with the scratches, create the union with Wolverine & Deadpool, two superheroes protagonists of the film released this year, directed and co-produced by Shawn Levy.

This is a film based on the two Marvel Comics characters and sequel to Deadpool 2 which came out 6 years ago, in 2018, belonging to the series of films related to the X-Men. The two actors who play the superheroes are Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine).

Not only the car, but also the mechanics’ clothing and Gasly and Ocon’s overalls will match the livery. These, in fact, will be colored the same red as Deadpool’s overalls. Furthermore, Ocon will show off a helmet that recalls the superhero’s mask in red and black, while Gasly will have a helmet that draws inspiration from Wolverine’s mask.