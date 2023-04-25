In the spring break of Formula 1, Alpine did not just lick its wounds from the crash that sidelined Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon in Melbourne, but continued with its development program which, like last year , promises to be very aggressive.

The start of the season did not live up to expectations. And to make things more complicated came an Aston Martin which proved to be the second force in the first 3 races of the season.

“There were a lot of points up for grabs in that race. If that incident hadn’t happened, we would have brought home a lot. But since it happened at the beginning of the year, it has an indecisive impact in the fight for our goals,” he said during the F1 Nation podcast.

“But with 20 races to go, three positive aspects emerged from that race. The first is that, even if helped by DRS, we managed to stay with Sainz’s Ferrari and, even without DRS, stay ahead of Aston Martin by Lance Stroll. Those were the positives.”

“The other big positive was the fact that as soon as the crash happened, everyone got together in Enstone and started working straight away. They didn’t wait for us to list the damage to the cars. account of the incident and immediately diverted part of the production resources to the production of other spare parts, without however losing the updates planned for Baku. It is an extraordinary effort on everyone’s part”.

“So we will go to Baku with the expected upgrades. We also go to Baku with a good number of parts produced after the Melbourne crash. It’s no secret, we have an upgraded fund, which is completely new. It’s about that and a couple of other little things. But above all about the new fund”.

Stewards remove damaged car of Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer also announced that the two chassis crashed in Melbourne have both been recovered: “It went well, because they were repairable. So we didn’t lose one. In our Budget Cap we planned to spend a percentage of our money on the damages of accidents”.

“We know, looking at the past, what an average can be, a percentage that must be invested to cover the accident damage. And having an accident like this at the beginning of the season means having used up part of the accident damage budget in advance “.

“At this point there are no impacts on our plans, on the updates that we are making. So, at the moment, we will not have any consequences.”

Matt Harman, technical director of Alpine, confirmed that in Baku the A523s of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly will be able to count on a new bottom, but also small mechanical and aerodynamic innovations.

“We will bring a new fund to Baku, but also mechanical and aerodynamic details. Then we will have further development for the next race, the one in Miami, and other things for Imola. This common thread will continue throughout the season, with other updates planned for the most events”.

“In the short term, the updates planned for Baku, Miami and Imola will be important, even if not as significant as some journalistic speculation has suggested over the last few weeks. The important thing is to maintain a good pace of developments and be aggressive, if we want to progress towards our return expectations”.

“It is clear that we suffered damage in the crash in Australia. We had to carefully manage the outcome of the tests carried out on the cars in Melbourne. We came together quickly and reacted well during the April break. We managed to recover the situation. We had no impact on our developments and strategy thanks to the unceasing hard work of our factories.”