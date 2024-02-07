Alpine presents itself at the starting line of the 2024 Formula 1 season with renewed enthusiasm and a pair of drivers confirmed without too many worries.

The Renault sports brand renews its commitment to the circus with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, who will board the newborn A524, unveiled to the world in an event shared with the team involved in the FIA ​​WEC, which in turn showed the A424 LMDh .

For all the details and secrets of the A524 we refer you to the in-depth analysis of our Franco Nugnes and Giorgio Piolabut to understand on what basis the car is built we provide you with the technical data sheet below.

ALPINE A524 – TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Chassis Honeycomb molded composite monocoque in carbon fiber and aluminium, produced by BWT Alpine F1 Team and designed for maximum strength and minimum weight. It integrates the 2023 Renault E-Tech powertrain as a self-supporting element. Front suspension Carbon fiber upper and lower arms actuate an internal rocker arm via a push-rod system. Everything is connected to torsion bars and shock absorbers mounted at the front of the monocoque. The aluminum struts are complemented by stock BBS machined magnesium wheels and stock wheel covers. Rear suspension Carbon fiber upper and lower wishbones with push-rod operated torsion bars transversely mounted shock absorbers within the carbon suspension mount. The aluminum struts are complemented by BBS-series machined magnesium wheels and FiA-series wheel covers. Transmission and hydraulic system Eight-speed semi-automatic carbon transmission with reverse gear. Hydraulically operated “Quickshift” system to maximize the fluidity and speed of gear changes with a hydraulically controlled differential. Additional hydraulic controls to operate the powertrain, power steering, DRS and clutch. Power supply system Rubber tank with Kevlar reinforcement, approved with the incorporation of the fuel supply system pump. Control unit MES-Microsoft standard electronic control unit. Braking system Carbon discs and pads. Calipers and brake pump, with perfectly integrated “brake by wire” system. Driver's seat Anatomically shaped removable carbon composite driver's seat, with six-point seat belt and the entire assembly weighted up to 80kg. The steering wheel integrates gear shift paddles, clutch paddles, DRS and the driver display screen.

Dimensions and weight

Total weight: 798 kg with pilot, cameras and ballast

Renault E-TECH RE24 – technical characteristics