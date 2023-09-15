Alpine has taken steps to reinforce the metal supports that support the individual profiles of the front wing to comply with the new provisions of the FIA ​​which, with the Technical Directive TD018, define in a more restrictive manner which flexions of the materials are allowed.

The Enstone technicians did not declare these changes in the list of new features, but when preparing the appendices on Wednesday afternoon, we had published the two images from the pitlane in which the mechanics assigned to assembling the front wing were instructed to use the kit metal that had been prepared for Singapore, evidently to avoid the programmed deflections. The wing used is the same as the high-load one used in Hungary, but the supports have been significantly strengthened.

Alpine A523: Wednesday the sticker indicated to replace the metal supports with more resistant ones Photo by: Uncredited

The Enstone team also modified the mirror. The horizontal support that attaches to the passenger compartment is now lower, as it does not have to pass over the rear view mirror. The aerodynamicists have definitely changed the flow trend at the center of the car, given that in addition to the different stay we can notice the appearance of two small metal flow diverters positioned above the rear-view mirror.

In fact, everything is combined with a new design of the belly: the mouth of the radiators, which in Monza was still square, in Singapore has become rounded to reduce resistance to progress. At the tail end the side tends to narrow less, because the external wall of the Grand Canyon does not follow the design of the upper excavation, but is wider to determine a separation of the flows.

The beam wing has also been revised for maximum load with two elements at maximum incidence.