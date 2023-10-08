Alpine in Lusail has opened up the slot immediately after the elbow of the bottom in the side wall of the diffuser: the Woking technicians have explained that the modification allows the behavior of the A523 to be stabilized at lower heights from the ground, trying, therefore, an increase in downforce.

Furthermore, in the rear corner, the flaps that make up the cascade of fins in the part of the brake duct above the hub have also been revised, but the change that most struck the observers’ eyes is the adjustment of the hot air vents to evacuate the heat from the Renault power unit which has always been hungry for air.

Alpine used the maximum number of gills on the sides of the bonnet for Lusail, but only in the first free practice session did it also fit a belly with the upper surface incredibly open up to half the tank. It was an experiment aimed at the Mexican GP, ​​given that the event will be held on a plateau where the capital, Mexico City, is located, which is over 2,200 meters above sea level and the air is particularly rarefied.

Alpine A523: here is the huge air vent of the engine cover that was already there in Monza. Enstone’s car is not very efficient Photo by: Uncredited

It must be said that the A523 is not exactly the most efficient car in F1, because even in Monza it had an exaggerated hot air vent at the tail of the engine cover, photo above, while all the other single-seaters tried to close every opening.