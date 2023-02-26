In the three days of testing in Sakhir, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly did not stand out in the standings, because Alpine concentrated on long runs and experimentation, without lowering the fuel level or using the softer compounds in the Pirelli range.

However, the competition believes the Enstone outfit could be much more competitive than they have shown and possibly enter the fight for third place with Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Technical director Matt Harman said the team is satisfied with the outcome of the tests, being aware of the performance that the A523 can achieve.

“We have a certain level of trust,” he said. “Because it’s clear that we haven’t used the car to its full potential.”

“I don’t like to dwell too much on this aspect, because to be honest I have no idea how the others are doing. We do our analyses, we know that we are all looking at each other but we don’t know where we are”.

“There is a huge level of uncertainty in this. But from our point of view things are going as we expected, our aerodynamics are working as we would have expected.”

“We tried some interesting solutions this week, which turned out to be very positive, so we are looking forward to the first race.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer agreed that the tests yielded very promising results.

“I’m cautiously optimistic if we’re going to use a title for effect,” he joked. “Szafnauer is cautiously optimistic! As we haven’t taken off the fuel yet to see what we can do on the flying lap, my optimism stems from the fact that our pace over the long runs looks quite good and that we’ve had some good feedback from the riders, who say satisfied with the car. It’s to be expected and it doesn’t seem to have any problems, even if there is still some work to be done.”

Harman confirmed that the first package of updates will hit the track as early as next weekend.

“There will be some visual differences for the first race,” he said. “We have a nice package of upgrades and hopefully this will help us get closer to third position, if not even reach it.”

“And then, with what we’ve learned this week, we’ll not only improve the car for the first race, but also the development, because we know we want to be as aggressive as we were last year, if not more.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Last year Alpine stood out for constantly introducing new elements to the car, while others chose to make fewer but larger changes. Harman explained that the team’s goal is to continue with this approach.

“Maybe it won’t be like this for all races, because the cars are evolving more and more, so you start to need more popular packages.”

“But basically you’ll try to bring something to every race, even if it’s not just bodywork or things you can see visually, but also things you may not see that allow us to get something in terms of lap times”.

“So yeah, that’s our intent. We were quite proud of that last year and have the same if not slightly better assets. So it’s up to us to get the job done.”

Szafnauer warned, however, that the development program must also make sense from a financial point of view.

“We have to balance the upgrades with the budget cap,” he said. “And we won’t be able to do it too often if we spend too much.”

“Sometimes you have to wait and bundle them all together. However, there are upgrades that don’t cost much and you know they’re ready. And we’ll bring these right away.”

Read also: