“I can’t wait to be in Abu Dhabi and to be able to try the … green car”. Fernando Alonso as usual went straight to the point, confirming that he is impatient to change the air.

The one in the Alpine garage has become heavy for him (and not only), and yet another confirmation has come from the sprint race held yesterday: the team can no longer count on the collaboration between its two drivers, and it will be like this until the checkered flag. of Abu Dhabi.

All at a time when Alpine need every point to finish the season in fourth place in the Constructors’ classification.

Yesterday Lando Norris scored two points, bringing the McLaren to -5 from the Alpine, and all in a race in which the pace of the two French cars proved to be excellent. The fratricidal duel during the first lap of the race destroyed the hopes of the Alpine, and this time the greater responsibility goes to Alonso.

A first contact between the two at turn 4 was the starter of what happened shortly after on the straight, when Fernando hit Ocon, effectively putting an end to the two’s chances of aiming for the top-8.

Alonso broke the front wing, Ocon already in the first touch had found himself with the side damaged. At the end of the race, the Spaniard got a 5-second penalty, but that changes little, as they will both find themselves in the ninth row on today’s starting grid.

The pre-race briefing will not be easy, also because the two riders have no intention of talking to each other. “I don’t think I’ll do it”, Ocon confirmed, and Alonso is on the same line: “There is still one weekend left, then next year I’ll be elsewhere. That’s okay for me, my goal is to go to Abu Dhabi and do the first test with the green car (Aston Martin) ”.

“We are extremely disappointed with what has happened – commented Otmar Szafnauer – we are in a very close fight in the Constructors’ championship, a goal for which over 1,000 employees work tirelessly. Frankly, both Esteban and Fernando have to do a lot more to be in line with the great efforts the whole team is making, avoiding accidents on the track that compromise the performance of the entire team. Today both drivers disappointed the team ”.

To further complicate things at Alpine was a fire that broke out on Ocon’s single-seater in a parc fermé, and it cannot be ruled out that the Frenchman will have to start the race with a new power unit.