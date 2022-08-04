The French team was on the verge of striking a new deal with the two-time world champion before the Spaniard decided to move to Aston Martin earlier in the week. One of the key factors behind Fernado Alonso’s decision to switch teams was Aston Martin’s willingness to offer him a long-term commitment, which is believed to go up to three years including options.

Alpine, on the other hand, was only willing to commit to a one-year contract plus one, because it wanted some flexibility in case Alonso’s competitiveness showed signs of slowing down.

Although Alonso, who is 41, believes that this concern is unfounded, as he says he is not yet showing any signs of losing form, Alpine insisted that sooner or later things change and team principal Otmar Szafnauer , he explained his point of view.

“It’s hard to predict the future. As I always say, if I could predict the future, I wouldn’t be here. I’d be in Las Vegas.”

“We offered a one-year plus one deal and told Fernando that if he had the same level of performance next year, at the same point in the season, we would have exercised the option.”

“However, I think he wanted more certainty regardless of performance. And I believe that this was the crux of the choice of a one year plus one contract over two plus one or three plus one or three years.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team A522 Photo by: Alpine

To justify Alpine’s position, Szafnauer stated that even the greatest riders, such as Michael Schumacher, were not as performing at the end of their careers as when they started.

“There comes a time when something happens physiologically to a rider and you no longer have the same skills as when you were young.”

“I think it’s fair to say that Michael Schumacher at 42 was not the same driver he was at 32 or 35. And it happens to other sportsmen too.”

“Take cricket for example. It’s not that physically strenuous sport. It’s all about hand-eye coordination, but after turning 32, 33 or 34 the best hitter in the world has a drop in coordination. And this is because something happens to him, and it also happens to the riders “.

“So we were in favor of saying: yes, if your performance is of a high standard we will certainly keep you, but we do it one year at a time. I believe, instead, that he wanted a longer term of the contract.”

Szafnauer also denied rumors that Alonso would not willingly accept plans to join Alpine’s LMDh program at a time when he felt he still had a lot to offer F1.

“We had talks with Fernando and also with Laurent Rossi. We agreed that once his F1 journey was over, we would like him to continue to be part of the family and to dedicate himself to other races with Alpine. it was no surprise for Fernando, because he agreed to do it and thought it was a good idea ”a.

“The question was: when will that happen? He would race at Le Mans and he was absolutely happy to continue on this path.”