FIA and Formula 1 find themselves managing a problem which, although related to the present, could have major repercussions for the future of the Circus. In fact, recent news has Alpine’s request for a concession for an exceptional development of its engine, due to the power delay. Under normal circumstances this would not be possible, since the regulation froze the power units until 2022. The decision was taken at the end of 2020 after the announcement of Honda’s departure, to allow Red Bull to continue using the units from the Japanese builder. “When we froze power unit development, we agreed that under exceptional circumstances we would try to support those who were too far behind”, explains Vasseur. At present, however, there are no criteria to measure Alpine’s actual delay, a debate that raises questions also about the 2026 regulations.

Veto the BoP

The appeal of Ferrari and Mercedes is to prevent the equalization of the Renault power units from leading towards a Balance of Performance mechanism. “The principle is the same as in the wind tunnel, where whoever arrives last has more development hours, not a lighter car. You help those who are last to develop, you don’t give them an advantage. Otherwise, it would be the beginning of a Balance of Performance”. These are the words of Vasseur, who adds: “If we were to do anything, it can’t be an increase in fuel flow.”

The Ferrari Team Principal enjoys the support of Toto Wolff: “Touch the stream of gasoline or any kind of BoP would be a catastrophe and a bankruptcy filing for Formula 1. It should never be talked about.” The statements of the two managers suggest that behind the scenes the proposal to allow Alpine to use its engines with parameters other than those normally allowed has been raised.

In GT competitions, the Balance of Performance acts on the composition of the air-fuel mixture and turbo pressure, parameters which are currently free in Formula 1. The fuel flow instead it is limited to 100 kg/h and, from a purely technical point of view, giving Alpine a higher flow would be a feasible way. However, Ferrari and Mercedes are pushing to grant an extra development of the French power unit, a scenario also foreseen by the next technical regulations.

Engines 2026

The problem of how to deal with the performance disparities in freezing regimes returns for the next power units. In fact, according to the regulation, the structure of the heat engine can no longer be developed after 2026, while the surfaces that delimit the combustion chamber can only be updated in 2027 and 2029, thus remaining frozen in 2028 and 2030. In case of obvious cavalry differences, FIA has already prepared the ADUO – Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities – i.e. opportunities for lagging motorists to bring extra updates.

As stated in Article 4 of Appendix 4 of the 2026 Technical Regulations, “During the first five races of each season in the period between 2026 and 2030, the FIA ​​will monitor the performance of the internal combustion engines of all power units. For each heat engine it will be calculated an average power. Any engineer whose engine power will be more than 3% lower than the highest power recorded among all power units will be guaranteed ADUOs. Every motorist with ADUO will be able to bring new updates and extend the bench tests”.

No measurement standards

Alpine’s current theme is a preview of what the organizers will have to manage from 2026 onwards. However, the need to define measurement standards already emerges to ascertain the effective delay of the French engineer. Vasseur, for example, questions whether the deficit declared by Alpine corresponds to reality: “I’m not so sure Renault is that far away. We don’t have the same numbers as them.” The words of the Ferrari team principal expose the lack of measurement criteria.

Reading the 2026 regulations, the impression is that the measurement standards have not yet been defined even for the next power units: “The FIA ​​reserves the right to revoke the ADUOs if the performances expressed by an engineer after the fifth race do not coincide with those measured during the first five races”. In other words, the Federation takes shelter from possible “sandbagging”, i.e. should an engine builder decide to hide their performance to secure extra development opportunities. The practice is all too well known in categories managed through BoP.

The need to protect oneself on this front is an indication of how the FIA’s estimate of power will continue to be an indirect measurement, derived from feedback on the track rather than from bench measurements. The operation is anything but simple, since while in GT competitions the BoP aims to balance overall performance, Formula 1 aims to record the competitiveness of the engine alone, untying it from aerodynamics. One might think that teams and the Federation are now used to such estimates, but Vasseur’s skepticism highlights the need for standard criteria to prevent the teams from mistrusting the measures collected, with consequent controversy over the decisions made on their basis.

Hybrid pending

In both the case of Alpine and the 2026, the problem of how to address the performance disparity stems from the development freeze. One wonders then why, for the next regulatory cycle, development opportunities for those in difficulty will be guaranteed only on the basis of the heat engine and not the hybrid, which will in any case be frozen every other year. The limit on the maximum power of the MGU-K is only a partial answer since, even more than power, the difference will be energy management to power the hybrid system for as long as possible. The only certainty at the moment is that the Alpine case management will create an important precedentfor a problem destined to recur in less than three years.