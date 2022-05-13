Alpine is committed to fighting for fourth place in the Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship, meanwhile it is thinking about the future. In these days you have planned and already carried out part of a test dedicated to two of the brightest talents of your academy, we are talking about Jack Doohan and Oscar Piastri.

Piastri has already driven a few days ago (11 and 12 May) on the Doha track at the wheel of an Alpine A521, the car with which Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon raced in the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship.

“These were two productive days of testing in Qatar, in which I continued to get to grips with the A521 Formula 1 car. The heat was very intense on both days, but the time was very short. it was very hot, but this is good for physical preparation, “said Oscar Piastri of his 2-day test.

“The track has been largely unused recently, so there were different levels of grip and the conditions were pretty dusty and windy. It was a challenge at times, but it was important for me to learn how to ride in different conditions. I look forward to joining the F1 Team again in Barcelona and Monaco before my next day of private testing in June. “

In the next few days, however, it will be Jack Doohan’s turn. The Australian, currently engaged in his first season of FIA Formula 2, will make his absolute debut at the wheel of a Formula 1 single-seater in Doha.

Oscar Piastri, Alpine reserve rider Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The son of art will come out of the pits for the first time on Sunday 15 May, or in 2 days, taking advantage of the Formula 1 break weekend, which will then return in the following one to compete in the Spanish Grand Prix at Montmelò in Barcelona.

“I am very excited about the idea of ​​driving a Formula 1 car for the first time. It is a moment that I have been trying to achieve ever since I started racing karts, and I know these opportunities are extremely privileged.”

“I am very grateful to Alpine for this opportunity and I am looking forward to giving my best on test day. I looked behind the scenes of some private tests and completed a long preparation in the Enstone circuit simulator, so I definitely feel ready for this challenge. I will prepare for the day, having fun at the same time and hoping to learn as much as possible together with the team. “

Julian Rouse, director of Alpine’s young talent academy, spoke of the opportunity that the French manufacturer is preparing to give to Jack Doohan: “We are very happy to give Jack his first test in a Formula 1 car. when he joined the program earlier this year, we saw Jack develop and grow very quickly. He spent some time in Enstone to prepare and he is certainly showing promising potential. “

“For Oscar this is the second private test of the year as part of his intense test program with the 2021 specification Formula 1 car. It is important that Oscar keeps fit and is always ready for this type of car and we are pleased to continue to support Oscar on his path. There will be other opportunities for him during the year “concluded Rouse speaking of Piastri.