The Spaniard refused to extend his stay in the French team, accepting the multi-year offer with Aston Martin at least until the end of the 2024 season.

In the summer break, Alpine is in fourth place in the world championship with 99 points, against 20 for Aston Martin, who is in ninth place.

Szafnauer, who was the team principal of the Silverstone squad until earlier this year, is confident Alpine will continue to stay ahead of the Brits.

“I know both teams well as I spent 12 years in the other, so better than I know all the singles here.”

“And I know that since I left in December, they have hired other people. For some of them I have attended the hiring interviews, for example Dan Fallows and Eric Blandin of Mercedes. So I know what they are trying to do. And I know that the people who are there, and I know this team, both have great potential. “

“But Alpine today is at a much higher level. It is difficult to predict the future, but for sure we can continue like this, if not better.”

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

While Aston’s search for key technical personnel has been well publicized, Szafnauer says Alpine is working on its own expansion.

“We have an internal program called Mountain Climber, which involves hiring an additional 75 people in strategic areas that will help improve the capabilities of this team.”

“In addition to these we are also improving the work tools, such as the new simulator, the expansion of production capacity, some updates to the wind tunnel, all with the aim of being able to win within 100 races”.

“We are an open construction site, but progressing quickly. We have already reached the level of 850 people. So I am confident that we will be able to overtake Aston Martin when Fernando goes there.”