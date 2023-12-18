Last June Alpine Racing and the Renault Group of which it is part announced the imminent investment of Otro Capital, intending to take over 24% of the total shares of the motorsport part of the French company. The closing arrived today and was announced by the transalpine group itself.

Otro Capital has injected 200 million euros into Alpine's coffers, while Otro Capital co-founder Alex Sheiner has joined the board of directors of Alpine Racing.

The objective of this operation is to speed up the growth of Alpine Racing from a commercial and image point of view in Formula 1. The press release issued by Alpine this morning speaks clearly.

“The transaction values ​​Alpine Racing Ltd at approximately $900 million post-investment, enabling Alpine to develop its Formula 1 image globally across media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, rights management commercial, licensing and merchandising”.

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Jack Doohan, Alpine A523

That's not all, because on 17 October this year Otro Capital announced the entry of internationally renowned athletes and sports investors and winners in different fields of sport which includes RedBird Capital Partners (the group that owns AC Milan) and Maximum Effort Investments.

At the level of athletes who have joined Otro Capital, we are talking about names who are excellent in their respective fields. Just think of Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs and 2-time Most Valuable Player of the NFL Super Bowl and of the regular season of the same championship. Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, but also the great golfer Rory McIlroy, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, former Valencia and Manchester United winger Juan Mata and Rogert Ehrenberg, founder of Eberg Ventures and owner of stocks of the Miami Marlins of MLB and Real Salt Lake.

This is a mere marketing operation to improve Alpine's image in Formula 1. If the results are as hoped, the increased revenue will be reinvested to accelerate the improvement of the team's sporting performance. Alpine is aware of having to make up a lot of ground against the top teams and generating more revenue – even with the presence of the Budget Cap – could offer new opportunities, especially starting from 2026 when the technical regulation will lead all the teams to start from scratch, from classic white sheet.