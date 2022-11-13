Esteban Ocon finished the Sprint Race in 17th place after he had an open flank from a contact caused by team mate, Fernando Alonso who was rightly sanctioned by five seconds. But the Brazilian wrong Saturday had not yet been completed: the A522 of the transalpine once arrived at the closed park of Interlagos burned down due to a gasoline leak.

The flames enveloped the bonnet and the rear end until a fire commissioner intervened with a fire extinguisher with which he put out the fire. Once the Renault technicians found the damage to the Ocon power unit, they decided to replace the unit that was the sixth homologated, drawing on an engine used in the availability of approved engines that have not reached the end of their life.

Obviously the FIA ​​has authorized the Alpine mechanics to also replace all the parts of the car that were damaged in the unexpected roast.

Esteban, therefore, will be able to line up in 17th place on the starting grid of the San Paolo GP without having to pay any penalty: he will have to beware of Fernando Alonso who will start alongside him.

After yesterday’s controversy, the two drivers no longer speak to each other and the interventions of the team that tries to lower the pressure inside the garage seem to have served little.