Alpine beheaded its leaders: Otmar Szafnauer (team principal), Alan Permane (sports director) and Pat Fry (technical director) were out, after the brand’s managing director, Laurent Rossi, had been ousted to make way for Philippe Krief.

A summer cyclone has hit Enstone. And this time climate change has nothing to do with it, because it was Luca De Meo, president and CEO of the Renault Group, who propitiated the upheaval within a team that does not seem capable of growing in Formula 1, but rather is losing competitiveness: last year it had closed the world championship in fourth place in the Constructors’ championship and is now even sixth with just over half the points of the preceding McLaren.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

In short, a real disaster compared to the expectations which envisaged a gradual approach to the top teams, so much so that the podium achieved by Pierre Gasly in the Spa-Francorchamps Sprint race, immediately after the announcement of the beheading, has a highly symbolic value. of a breakthrough that began with the cleaver. The methods weren’t liked at all and somewhat intimidated those who should be called to “reconstruction”.

There are those who underline the fact that the drastic action taken by De Meo is also the result of the unconditional support of the managers of Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments, the partners who took over 24 per cent of the shares for worth $200 million. Gerry Cardinale, CEO of RedBird Capital Partners, who Rossoneri fans know well because his fund controls the Milan football team, supported De Meo’s idea of ​​turning Alpine around like a sock, without wasting time.

Bruno Famin, current interim Alpine team principal Photo by: FIA Pool

Now the reconstruction phase has to begin and there is great curiosity to know who will be called to helm the team. Bruno Famin, long-time captain at Peugeot Sport, had been in charge of operations within the FIA ​​since 2019 before taking on the role of Vice President of Alpine Motorsport in July: the Frenchman has the experience to redesign the structures by Viry Chatillon (power unit) and Enstone (chassis and aerodynamics).

Bruno has assumed the role of team principal ad interim which will soon be given to those who will have to start the new course, given that the transalpine will have to deal with both Alpine’s debut in the WEC in 2024 and then in the Dakar from 2025. The first name on the list of De Meo to take the lead in the F1 team is that of Mattia Binotto, also in the predicate to become the Technical Director of F1, that is to say the right arm of Stefano Domenicali, after the exit of Ross Brawn.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 Photo by: Alpine

The Americans of Liberty Media would have pointed out to the Imola manager that the Italian “colony” in the management of F1 would be far too complex, so it shouldn’t be surprising if Binotto were to find a home right in Alpine at the beginning of next year, when the the gardening period after leaving Ferrari and i.e. at the beginning of 2024.

And the persistent rumors that Mattia could become the team principal of the blue team should agitate Maranello: the Racing Department is closed until midnight on Saturday 19 August, while from Sunday 20 the preparation of the single-seaters to be sent to Zandvoort will begin, but in areas close to the Cavallino whispers that a handful of engineers, specialists in the various areas of the power unit, could move from the engine department directed by Enrico Gualtieri.

After the intervention of the FIA ​​which blocked the Alpine’s attempt to claim a realignment of its power to the other engines, admitting that it is about thirty horses below the best unit, the interest of the French company in bringing Viry Chatillon to specialists able to work on fine tuning to find what is needed even with a frozen engine.

Neither the head of the department, Enrico Gualtieri, who is very involved in defining next year’s red, nor Wolf Zimmermann, who is the project manager of unit 2026, should be part of the game. But there could be important movements around the two pivots of the Cavallino. There is talk of very advantageous economic offers, with significant salary increases, which could push some members of the Scuderia to go to Paris…