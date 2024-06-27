Now there is also official confirmation. Pierre Gasly and Alpine will continue their collaboration in the two-year period 2025/26, an agreement anticipated for some time and which has become a formality between the French driver and the team management since the departure of Esteban Ocon was announced.

Gasly made his debut with Alpine in 2023, taking third place in last season’s Dutch Grand Prix as his best result. This is the first decision endorsed by Flavio Briatore since he was appointed consultant to the president of the Renault group, Luca De Meo.

“I really feel at home in this team – commented Pierre – I feel an integral part of both the Formula 1 project and the broader vision of Alpine, a very rewarding aspect for a driver. I have officially been on the team for over 18 months and the plan has always been to build a long-term project.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Even though it has been a challenging season on the track so far, I remain faithful to the project and have not evaluated any alternatives, I am happy with the changes made, the hard work and the direction the team is taking. There is a lot of potential in the people who make up this group and in the resources, I am optimistic about the future, and at the moment I am focusing on the work we are carrying out to improve our performance”.

“The extension of Pierre’s contract with the team is good news – commented team principal Bruno Famin – he is a driver with great experience in Formula 1 and continues to show enormous potential on the track. He is a great ambassador for Alpine and we look forward to continuing our collaboration.

We now know that we need to focus on improving our technical package, we have high ambitions for the current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve these goals. We will take our time to decide on Pierre’s teammate and we are happy with the options we have on the table.”

The list of drivers who could support Gasly is very extensive. Beyond the new entry Carlos Sainz (Alpine contacted the Spaniard’s management over the weekend in Barcelona) the candidates remain the two drivers already under contract (Mick Schumacher and Jack Doohan) plus the current tandem of Sauber drivers, Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas.