Monaco: Alonso and Leclerc dream of the coup

The moods you feel on the eve of one of the most important races of the year, that of Monaco, are strange. Between Imola and the Principality there are about 500 kilometres, or 5-6 hours by car, but in between there is the specter of a tragedy which has not only affected Emilia-Romagna but Italy, dampening the great enthusiasm that was breathed for the race which was then canceled in the face of the tragedy. There are those who, at first, even joked on the Internet by portraying us as the usual Italians who dramatize any unforeseen atmospheric event. Embarrassing posts have arrived from England, fortunately they disappeared after a few hours. From Faenza instead came the photo of Yuki Tsunoda who, without being solicited by anyone, mixed with other unknown twenty-year-olds in the tiring task of helping people in difficulty, clearing away rubble and mud. An image that best focuses on a capricious and somewhat spoiled driver, whose generosity demonstrates how a thousand facets can coexist within a person, not necessarily in conflict with each other. Tsunoda cleaning the streets of Faenza with the broom, shorts and Alpha Tauri jacket And – until now and in my humble opinion – the photo of the year.

Formula 1, with Ferrari in the front row, has opened subscriptions for those who have lost almost everything in the last week. Liberty Media has made a substantial contribution, we know of pilots who did the same without disclosing it. But now it is difficult, with the ghost behind your back, to face the joy and smiles that Monte Carlo requires, or rather start racing again as if Imola had blown up due to a trivial electrical fault and not, instead, due to a catastrophe on which we must meditate. Contrasts that the world of grand prix has often experienced, moving forward because life doesn’t go back.

The weather forecast for the Monaco race at the moment predicts a fair chance of rain between Friday and Sunday. It would not be new, the Principality has accustomed us to wet races devoted to maximum uncertainty, a characteristic that would be welcome at this moment, to avoid that from now on the procession signed (with full merit, let’s clarify) by Red Bull does not continue. And in fact there are the rivals of Milton Keynes who are hoping for a non-linear grand prix to play their cards. Charles Leclerc, who has already collected a couple of pole positions in Monaco, knows that this could be the right opportunity to sprint – for the third time this year – in front of everyone and try to escape with the Ferrari or lock-in defense. as overtaking is taboo on his home track. But in the wet, Carlos Sainz could also have his say, assuming that with the SF23 you find that driving confidence that has so far appeared in alternating phases.

But what about chance that Fernando Alonso has attributed to himself with Aston Martin when he spoke of Monte Carlo as one of the grand prix on which to put in difficulty (we’ll see later…) Verstappen and Perez? Until now, the two-time world champion has been the surprise man of the championship, now after so many podiums he is demanding victory.

How many movements behind the scenes

In this regard, it is worth mentioning that there is a lot going on behind the scenes. Just Aston Martin, whose brand has been relaunched worldwide by the exploits of Alonso, a few days ago scored a share coup of absolute importance. There Geely Chinese (owner of Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and much more) has injected the beauty of 290 million dollars into the British industry, becoming the third shareholder (with 17%) after Lawrence Stroll (28.4%) and the government’s Pif fund Arab (18.7%). Money that on the one hand demonstrates trust and on the other will be used to develop the company and the races.

In parallel the Auto Nation, the car distribution giant in the USA, is said to be about to become a 25% shareholder of the Alpine F.1 Team, bringing fresh money which is indispensable for renovating antiquated structures (the French team’s simulator is 20 years old!) and allowing the hiring of prominence. Laurent Rossi, manager of the French team, launched heavy public accusations against the director of the team, Otmar Szafnauer, an unkind thing that appeared as a discharge of responsibility on those with less power, when Rossi can’t get out of a situation that he himself generated. But since Rossi is the boss, the translation of his words could be the imminent departure of Szafnauer. For whose benefit? French friends tell me that the president of Renault, Luca De Meo, would welcome Mattia Binotto, which is in gardening until the end of 2023. Binotto has enormous experience, he knows how to organize (or re-organize) a team, in some ways he is a native French speaker and knows that culture well. Logic says Alpine would be the ideal place for him. But be careful: on Binotto’s table there are other interesting and surprising offers which are making him forget the bitterness of the divorce from Ferrari.