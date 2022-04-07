The Spaniard had withdrawn due to a failure in that part, which in turn caused damage to the internal combustion engine.

The Jeddah ICE was new because in the last stages of the Bahrain GP there had been a similar problem. That power unit had been sent back to Renault headquarters in Viry for checks, which confirmed that it could be reused in the future.

Meanwhile, Alonso used a second set of new elements for the Jeddah weekend and with the damaged V6 it means that he risks facing a penalty before the end of the season.

“The two problems are not connected – team principal Otmar Szafnauer told Motorsport.com – Fernando finished the race in Bahrain, but as a precaution we sent everything back to Viry to run it on the dynamometer, but everything seems ok and therefore it will be reused. “.

“However, the one from Jeddah, which was a new engine, had a water pump failure and it cannot be used anymore. The pump repair has already been done, so we’re good to go because it was an easy job. , which is frustrating, since it’s just such a piece. “

Szafnauer admitted that a penalty on the grid for the use of a fourth V6 is now inevitable for Alonso: “I don’t know when it will arrive, but we will try to understand and do what is right. If there are circumstances during the year in which we can minimize this inconvenience, we will use the new engine then if we need it. “

Alonso’s retirement in the Saudi Arabian GP was one of three that occurred in two laps.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo has discovered that the overheating problem that stopped Valtteri Bottas was caused by a blockage in the cooling system.

Fortunately, the Swiss team stopped the car before there was any damage to the Ferrari power unit, so no elements were lost, and the problem that caused the crash has been fixed.

Daniel Ricciardo’s retirement was instead due to a gearbox failure. The likelihood is that the drive was lost, but it could have been a single trouble.

Jeddah was also a difficult weekend for Yuki Tsunoda and AlphaTauri, who had problems with the Honda power unit that prevented him from completing a fast lap in qualifying, before stopping on the circuit on the starting lap. The Japanese’s V6 may be gone by now.

“The qualifying problem was by no means a terminal problem, it was something that was relatively simple to fix,” AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton told Motorsport.com.

“In the race we had another PU related problem with Yuki. The engine is still under inspection and we need to understand exactly what happened. We are still diagnosing exactly what it was, but there was no way to take part in the race with that problem. . However we think we understand something “.

AlphaTauri experienced a number of other headaches in Jeddah with Pierre Gasly, who had clutch problems in practice and also suffered bottom damage.

“We had a clutch problem in FP3, but once again the guys did the extra work and fixed the problem. We are not overly concerned, we know what happened and it shouldn’t happen again.”

“In qualifying we had some problems with the bottom and we had to make some repairs in the race, but for the race, everything went well.”