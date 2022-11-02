The last Mexican Grand Prix was bitter for Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard was forced to retire on lap 64 with a cylinder problem while occupying seventh place and the zero in the standings cost Alpine valuable points in his battle with McLaren for fourth place in the F1 world championship.

After the race, Alonso reflected on how many engine problems he had in 2022 and how these troubles always seem to happen to his car.

“Again it was an engine problem,” Szafnauer said when asked what had happened. “We don’t have the same people preparing an Esteban engine or a Fernando engine, they are all mixed up”.

“It can happen that an engine breaks down, but it is more difficult to always happen to one side or the other. When I was at Honda I don’t remember how many engine failures Takuma Sato had, it seems to me 13 in a year, while Jenson Button zero”.

“The question always arose and at that point we wondered if Takuma drove so differently from Jenson that the problem always happened on his side. I think it was just the bad luck of the draw as it happened this time.”

An exasperated Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 Team, after retiring from the race Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Szafnauer then admitted that he understood Alonso’s anger: “We apologize to Fernando. You always get frustrated when managing a race and you know the points are in your pocket. This makes it even more frustrating. So I understand that.”

The race initially went according to plan for Alpine, with Alonso and teammate Esteban Ocon leading the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. Alonso subsequently overtook also Valtteri Bottas, imitated shortly after by Ocon.

“Once we were ahead of them, it was just about managing,” Szafnauer said. “Fernando, for example, was driving about a second per lap slower than he could. Then we managed the temperatures and the brakes. We knew it would be difficult to get to the end.”

“Esteban, on the other hand, did a great job to stay ahead of the McLarens. Initially we had decided to go to the hard, but then we saw that the soft was also a good choice by observing the others. We didn’t react too quickly. but Lewis’ times on the hard were really good ”.

“So we kept our strategy which would have worked well until the end. Fernando, however, had a problem with the cylinders that forced him to stop. We tried to get him back with difficulty, but in the end he didn’t make it. He had this problem for about 13-14 laps before he was forced to stop. “

The good news for Alonso is that he should have enough power unit elements to make it through the last two races without penalty: “This engine would never have worked anyway. However, we don’t know the root cause yet. It may have been a spark plug. a piston ring or other “.

Szafnauer then revealed that Ocon also did not have an easy race to reach eighth place.

“Esteban in the second half of the race started to lose pressure. We still don’t know what caused it, but it seems that it was a small water leak in the hydraulic system. Fortunately it did not cause any damage, but we do not know the root cause “.