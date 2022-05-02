“The day my teammate is one second faster than me, then I’ll raise my hand and go do something else. At the moment, however, I don’t seem to be in this situation ”.

Fernando Alonso confirms himself at Alpine, hinting in a not so veiled way that he absolutely does not think about not being in the game in 2023, he feels in great shape and wants to move on. The renewal will come soon, for just one season, then we’ll see.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1 A522 Photo by: Erik Junius

Those who had doubts about the reasons that led Alonso to face his second cycle in Formula 1 were immediately denied, ‘Nando’ has not lost an ounce of his determination, and has no intention of giving up his helmet and suit to do anything else.

Since returning to ‘his’ team in Enstone there has been no tension or controversy, even on bad days, and Fernando has confirmed himself as a formidable team player when it came to lending a hand to team-mate Esteban Ocon.

It is a different Alonso, matured, but no less determined, and for the Alpine it has been confirmed as a good deal. The renewal, however, for the French manufacturer involves a significant contraindication. With Ocon confirmed until the end of 2024 and Alonso in the renewal phase, the French team risks losing Oscar Piastri.

Oscar Piastri, Alpine reserve driver, could end up at Williams Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The 21-year-old from Melbourne, a fresh Formula 2 champion, had to agree to a year on the bench, and did so reluctantly for lack of alternatives.

A second season as a tester, however, is not acceptable, and in fact Piastri and his manager Mark Webber have begun to explore alternatives. At the top of the list is Williams, the team in which Nicolas Latifi will become free at the end of the season.

It is not yet clear whether Piastri will be supported by Alpine in the search for another program in F1 (maintaining the contractual link with the team that helped him in the minor formulas) or if he will definitively disengage from the French manufacturer.

A possible early stop by Latifi was also whispered in the paddock, rumors that always take shape when a rider is not experiencing a positive moment. At the moment there is no comment on this, but obviously if it happens on the name of the replacement there would be little doubt …