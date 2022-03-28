Relatives: snakes, says a popular saying that explains well – albeit in a simplistic way – the sometimes complicated relationships within families that, apparently, seem united. This is the case of Alpine, where in the first stint of the race Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso did not spare themselves at all, giving them a good reason while avoiding the thrust that could have led both to retire.

Alonso, with a much faster pace than Ocon, came behind his teammate quickly, trying to take the position and continue his climb to the top of the standings. Alonso was in seventh position, while Ocon was trying to defend sixth after being overtaken by George Russell.

At that point, the Frenchman put up a very grim defense that forced Alonso – more than one case – to take his foot off the accelerator to avoid disaster. After several laps of the fight, Alonso got the better, but Ocon didn’t give up and tried the counter overtaking again despite having a lower pace than the Asturian.

In that case it was Alonso who used the hard way, defending himself by swaying on the main straight so as not to give the teammate a wake. Mission accomplished for Fernando, who was then forced to retire due to a breakdown on his A522 while Ocon finished the race in sixth place.

Once they crossed the finish line, both drivers talked about their duel on the track, underlining how the team left them free to duel despite having the order not to touch the other’s car in any way.

“It was a very fun fight”, declared Esteban Ocon at the end of the race. “Nice fight with Lando, with Fernando, with Valtteri. It is a completely different philosophy now to race with these cars. It looks a lot like a go-kart race.”

“I fought very closely with Fernando. We were very close in all the sessions of the weekend. Free practice, qualifying. There was less than a tenth to separate our times. I think we will be so close all year. But this one. it will push the team and also our performance. “

“I think that when you fight, as well as in go-karts, it is normal to waste time. But in a race like the one in Jeddah, the position is really important. We were allowed to fight among ourselves and for me it is always a privilege to be able to fight with Fernando. It makes me smile. “

“He’s great in hand-to-hand combat, that I know, and he’s extremely fast. And fighting with a legend like that is always a great privilege. It’s a good thing to see we’re so close in performance. And it’s great to see how we can push the team further to improve. “

“I think Fernando hasn’t lost speed at all compared to the years he was fighting with Hamilton, in 2007. I think it’s like good wine: it gets better as you get older!”.

Alonso himself spoke in these terms of the fratricidal fight with Esteban Ocon: “We knew we could have fought each other even before the start. We can fight, but never touching. So we never did.”

“Clearly you have to give an extra edge, but everything went well. We already fought in Bahrain in the first stint, even though we had different strategies last week. Here, on the other hand, we were on the same strategy, but for some reason I felt my car more fast both in qualifying and in the race, so I was able to overtake and run away slightly. “

“And then I had a good fight with Magnussen too. Bottas was very fast and I had to defend myself hard. Yes, good fights. I think this track, with three consecutive DRS zones, gave more opportunities to overtake.”

A beautiful fight, to the limit. Just an inch behind the forbidden border. But beyond the show, which the two undoubtedly offered, it is also good to look at what went wrong in that juncture of the race.

Once overtaken by Russell, Ocon had managed not to lose contact from the British driver’s Mercedes W13. With the arrival of Alonso, however, everything changed. Fernando’s big step and Ocon’s strenuous defense completely changed the scenario.

Until just before the arrival of Alonso behind Ocon, Russell could count on a little more than 1 second advantage on the cars dressed in the pink BWT livery. The internal duel at Alpine began, the two French cars had to find a delay of more than 9 “from Russell’s W13.

This is certainly not thanks to an acceleration in the pace of the former Williams driver, but to an inevitable slowdown by Ocon and Alonso. Alpine aspires to fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship and never as this year seems to have what it takes to be able to do it, even net of the difficulties revealed by teams from which a lot was expected such as McLaren, Aston Martin and AlphaTauri.

It should not be forgotten that Alonso was forced to retire due to a breakdown on his car not yet identified by the team. Certainly the fight with Ocon must not have done well to the A522 number 14, which found itself giving in suddenly while it was intent on defending its position from the return of other opponents.

Losing opportunities like yesterday’s, or fighting with Mercedes for what was a fifth place more than within reach, risks leaving important points on the road that could also prove decisive at the end of the year. Alpine must also take a step forward from a management point of view: the team is no longer struggling to get back on top. It is located just behind the Mercedes. He will have the duty to try until the W13s are the ones seen in the first two releases of the season.