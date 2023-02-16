The cycle of presentations of the 2023 Formula 1 single-seaters closes tonight in London with the Alpine one. Even if this will be the last event, the A523 will not be the last car to be shown, because Red Bull currently has only its livery has been unveiled, so to see the real RB19 we will have to wait for the group tests in Bahrain next week.

What we will discover tonight should be the A523 with which Esteban Ocon and newcomer Pierre Gasly will try to defend the fourth place in the constructors’ standings conquered last year. After all, the car has already taken its first steps two days ago at Silverstone, with a shakedown of which only a few blurry images were leaked.

There is no longer Fernando Alonso, who preferred to give in to the Aston Martin court, but in his place has arrived a Gasly who came out of the Red Bull orbit for the first time in his career with the desire to redeem himself after the big occasion wasted in Milton Keynes in 2019. But now he seems more ready for a high-profile team and the victory at Monza in 2020 or the very good 2021 season can confirm this.

The veteran of the team is therefore Ocon, but it could not have been otherwise, given that he is one of the few who can boast of having beaten Alonso as a teammate, but also that it was he who gave the victory to Alpine, so far the only of his career, in the daring 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. Even if the beating heart of the team will always be in Enstone, it cannot therefore be said that it will not be in strong transalpine colors.

The presentation will start at 20 in London, so when it will be 21 in Italy and you can follow it in streaming directly on this page.